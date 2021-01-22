Grace Maghran Lenahan, 94, became high-achieving golfer

Dec. 6, 1926 – Dec. 28, 2020
Grace "Lolly" Maghran Lenahan was known for her ability to calmly meet any challenge.
Her opponents on the golf course knew that, but it was best known to her children and her husband, North Buffalo doctor Edwin J. Lenahan.
One day in the 1950s, the doctor made a house call, and the patient said, "Doc, thanks for coming, with all the troubles you're having today," said their daughter Maureen Lenahan. "And my father said, 'What troubles?' "
The answer was, "Well, your house was on fire!"
Mrs. Lenahan had handled the blaze at their Chatham Avenue home without interrupting her husband's day. When he returned home and asked her, "Why didn't you call me?" she replied, "Well, what were you going to do?"
Grace Maghran Lenahan, recognized as one of the top female golfers in the area for many years, died Dec. 28, 2020, in her Buffalo home after a few years of declining health. She was 94.
In 2003, then-News sports columnist Jerry Sullivan played at Cherry Hill Country Club in Ridgeway, Ont., with Mrs. Lenahan, Ann Luhr and Claire Moeschler, whom he called "Cherry Hill's female golfing legends." Each of the women had made multiple holes-in-one through the years. Mrs. Lenahan, who was then 77, had shot two.
"Watching Lenahan and Moeschler was a rare privilege, a short-game clinic," Sullivan wrote.
Despite her many golf championships, "There were many titles she favored more," her family said, including "dedicated wife, loving mother, and most of all 'Grandma Lol.' "
Born in Scranton, Pa., the youngest of five children of Elizabeth and Irving C. Maghran, she was nicknamed "Lolly" in childhood by her father because she had a round face, like a lollipop, her daughter said.
The family moved to Buffalo while Mrs. Lenahan was in high school. While attending Nardin Academy, she met the future Dr. Edwin J. Lenahan.
After she graduated from D’Youville College with a degree in social work, they married on Oct. 8, 1949, in St. Mark's Church. She accompanied him to Army training in Texas, then returned to Buffalo with two small children when he was deployed to Korea to serve in a MASH unit.
After the war, Dr. Lenahan became a prominent physician in Buffalo, while she managed their growing family.
"She read every medical book he had," said their daughter.
Mrs. Lenahan, who used to caddy for her father as a girl, returned to playing in her 40s, her daughter said, adding, "Nobody could beat her on the greens, it was just an inborn talent."
Over the years Mrs. Lenahan won and placed in numerous tournaments. In 1996, she was named to The Buffalo News list of top 10 amateur woman's golfers in the region after narrowly missing two previous versions of the list.
Before she hung up her clubs at age 89, Mrs. Lenahan shot a 78 at Cherry Hill. She remained an honorary member of the Women's Golf Association of Western New York in recognition of her long membership and dedicated service.
Mrs. Lenahan was known as a fierce competitor who always took time to help other players unless she was actually playing against them, her daughter said. After a round, "She would take the time to help anyone with their golf game," said Maureen Lenahan.
"She had a great wit, very matter-of-fact and to the point, you always knew where you stood with her, but she was very kind and caring; she was always nice to everyone," said Maureen Lenahan. "My mother was very comfortable in every situation, always levelheaded and very kind to people, and very generous."
"I would say that in a lot of ways Lolly was really ahead of her time," said Luhr, her friend. "Whether it was her interest in medicine, her interest in people's families and what they were doing. She was extremely sharp, her memory was quite something, but she also loved her golf and had a really big circle of golf friends, whether it was here in Buffalo or in Rochester or down in Florida, where she spent the winters.
"People just loved being paired with her, and playing golf with her. She was a lot of fun," said Luhr. "She was also really interested in the technology and the engineering side of golf clubs. And she was a great mom and grandmother, too. She taught her grandkids to play golf."
Mrs. Lenahan's husband of 58 years died on Dec. 2, 2007; their daughter Elizabeth (“Libby”) died on May 19, 2004.
She is survived by four daughters, Rosemarie Granum and Mary Louise, Grace "Lorry," and Maureen Lenahan; a son, Edwin Lenahan III; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family burial was held and a celebration of life will be planned.