Grace Maghran Lenahan, 94, became high-achieving golfer

Over the years Mrs. Lenahan won and placed in numerous tournaments. In 1996, she was named to The Buffalo News list of top 10 amateur woman's golfers in the region after narrowly missing two previous versions of the list.

Before she hung up her clubs at age 89, Mrs. Lenahan shot a 78 at Cherry Hill. She remained an honorary member of the Women's Golf Association of Western New York in recognition of her long membership and dedicated service.

Mrs. Lenahan was known as a fierce competitor who always took time to help other players unless she was actually playing against them, her daughter said. After a round, "She would take the time to help anyone with their golf game," said Maureen Lenahan.

"She had a great wit, very matter-of-fact and to the point, you always knew where you stood with her, but she was very kind and caring; she was always nice to everyone," said Maureen Lenahan. "My mother was very comfortable in every situation, always levelheaded and very kind to people, and very generous."