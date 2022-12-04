Gordon N. Willis, 86, retired Depew police officer and judge

Aug. 8, 1936 – Dec. 2, 2022

Gordon N. Willis, who had a career in law enforcement in Depew for nearly 50 years as a police officer and judge, died Dec. 2 in his Depew home after a period of declining health. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, he worked at the Hazel-Atlas Glass factory in Lancaster after graduating in 1954 from Depew High School, then became a night switchman in a signal tower for the New York Central Railroad.

He served in the Army from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed in Germany, where he was a clerk and driver. He took helicopter training at Fort Gordon, Ga., but turned down an offer to reenlist and become a helicopter pilot. After his discharge, he served in the Army Reserve.

He returned to New York Central and became a railroad detective after an uncle advised him that would be a better career. He earned a degree in political science from Erie Community College, then joined the Depew Police Department as a patrolman in 1967. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Buffalo State College and was honored as an Officer of the Year. He helped deliver numerous babies.

He retired in 1992 and ran five years later for Depew village justice. He took office in April 1997, handed out stiff penalties to repeat drunken drivers, helped modernize court operations and officiated at dozens of weddings. In his bid for a seventh four-year term in 2021, he lost by just 50 votes to Kathleen McDonald, who became the village's first female judge. He was a former secretary of the Erie County Magistrates Association.

Judge Willis was an original member of the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Service and was a director and volunteer with the Lancaster Depew Little League. He also was a board member at The Vine Wesleyan Church in Depew.

He was inducted onto the Depew Union Free School District Alumni Wall of Fame for community service in 2013.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, the former Diane J. McIntyre, former general manager and director of R&J Metal Finishing in Depew; two sons, Randy and Jeff; a daughter, Lauri Stepnick; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew.