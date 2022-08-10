Gino Grasso, 74, former bar owner devoted to helping those in need

Dec. 4, 1947 – July 25, 2022

Gino Grasso treated everyone like family, from his employees at Mickey Rat's City Bar in the 1980s and 1990s to those he went on to help later as a volunteer and counselor at faith-based social service agencies.

"Gino was a demanding owner, but understanding," wrote Victor Sorrento, who worked at the City Bar. "He always took care of us, whether additional money or dinners or renting a limo for a night."

On his tribute page after his death, one of the young men he fostered in later years wrote that he was "a father I never had and always wished to have."

He died July 25 in Sisters Hospital after a brief illness. He was 74.

"I can't tell you how many kids came to his service," said Amy Betros, co-founder of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, where Mr. Grasso was a longtime volunteer. "They were crying. Gino was their guardian angel. He took care of everybody. They always knew they could call Gino."

Born in Buffalo, Eugene D. Grasso was the second of three children. Growing up on Sidney Street in the Bailey-East Delavan neighborhood, he attended School 59. His parents operated the Erb Deli on East Delavan Avenue, across from the former St. Lawrence Catholic Church, and he and his siblings spent summers picking fruit and vegetables at his mother's family's farm near Angola.

After graduating from Bishop Turner High School in 1965, he attended Buffalo State College and earned a bachelor's degree in special education, then taught in the Lake Shore Central Schools and BOCES.

When the beachfront bar Mickey Rat's opened in Angola in 1973, Mr. Grasso and his brother Joseph Jr. found summer jobs there.

"We were making more tending bar in three months at the lake than we did the rest of the year," his brother said.

Mr. Grasso and his brother decided to open a bar catering to college students in the city and when Spag's Bar, a tavern in the University Heights neighborhood, became available, they joined with Mickey Rats owner Richi Alberts to buy it and remodel it.

Mickey Rats City Bar proved to be as popular as its namesake on the lake, but by 1982 the demands of constant partying were taking a toll. He had a revelation.

"God spoke to me," he told Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst in 2018.

"When he quit drinking, he did just that," Sorrento wrote. "I never saw Gino drink again, just bottled water most of the time. He never forgot that you could go out and get stupid. He would just say, 'Go home and come back tomorrow.' He made the same mistakes, so he understood."

Mr. Grasso began bringing his mother into activities with him. She prepared a St. Joseph's Table that the City Bar offered every year, with the proceeds going to non-profit organizations. When he purchased a former Kentucky Fried Chicken shop across the street from the bar, they started an ice cream shop called Mr. Yummy's. That evolved into a furniture store.

"I think he gave away more furniture than he sold," his brother said.

When Mr. Grasso was trying to get permission from the city to open a patio at the bar, he approached fellow University Heights restaurateur Amy Betros.

"I said, 'Come to the restaurant. We'll talk,' " she said. "We got the community behind him, he got the patio and that struck up a 38-year relationship."

He became a board member of the Gloria J. Parks Community Center, where Betros was president. In 2001, he was honored by University Heights Community Development Association as a "Heights Hero" for his dedication to the center.

Betros closed her restaurant and with a partner Norman Paolino established St. Luke's in 1994 in a vacant church in the heart of a poor neighborhood in Buffalo's East Side. Mr. Grasso, who had left the bar business in 1998 and become a youth counselor, helped as a volunteer.

"He was with a prayer group, they came here for a Mass and he never left," she said. "He was an associate missionary. He worked wherever he was needed and he was good at it."

At first he was overseeing homeless young men at night at the Franciscan Center on Seneca Street in South Buffalo. By day, he worked at the St. Luke's Mission Mall, in charge of donations that were brought in for the needy. He sold his home and moved into a trailer owned by St. Luke's. He ran the mission's Good Shepherd residence for men, now the Norman Paolini Jr. House of Recovery.

His biggest project for St. Luke's was Kids of the Kingdom, which hosted an annual summer outing and collected donations for St. Luke's Summer Camp for underprivileged children.

"It was a big fundraiser," Betros said. "All his friends from Mickey Rat's helped. Then Covid hit and he had to stop it."

He also recruited high school students to volunteer as counselors at the camp. The program will be continued in his memory, Betros said.

"He was one of a kind," his former Mickey Rat's partner Alberts said. "He was tough, but he would do anything for anybody."

Survivors include his brother, Joseph Jr.; a sister, Mary Jean Barrett; a niece and three nephews.