May 13, 1948 – June 16, 2023

Gerry Maher told Buffalo News reporter Joseph Popielkowski in 2012 that he was at a low point in his life in 1995 when he stopped in to see a play at the Irish Classical Theatre Company in the Calumet Building on Chippewa Street.

"At intermission," Mr. Maher said, "I got up to go to the rest room, and as I did, I stepped over a corner of the stage and stopped and looked up. And I just thought, you know, I gotta put this back in my life. So what the theater became for me was a life-saver. ... Six months later, I was working at the Irish."

Mr. Maher quickly became a regular cast member at the ICTC, as well as at the Kavinoky Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions and Shakespeare in Delaware Park, where his comic roles included one of the gravediggers in "Hamlet" and Sir Toby Belch in "Twelfth Night."

His most memorable performance was as Joxer Daly, the sidekick to Captain Jack Boyle in the ICTC's production of Sean O'Casey's "Juno and the Paycock" in 2006. Buffalo News critic Richard Huntington described him as "a man who can make merely sitting funny."

A beloved character actor here for more than 20 years and a two-time Artie Award winner, he died June 16 in Erie County Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 75.

"A singular talent with an uncommon gift for comedy," News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase wrote after his death. "Always full of fun and fuller of mischief!"

Gerald H. Maher began appearing as an actor in productions while attending St. Joseph's University in his native Philadelphia and went on to limited success in New York City.

While tending bar on Broadway's "Restaurant Row," he met Tammy Hayes, a Buffalo native who also was a struggling actor in New York. They married and came to Buffalo in 1986 following the birth of their first daughter. By day, he worked for many years for HSBC Bank in its downtown office tower. By night, his life was in the theater. He appeared in more than 60 productions.

In the Road Less Traveled presentation of "Superior Donuts" in 2011, Buffalo News critic Colin Dabkowski noted that "the loudest laughter in a night that resounded with it came from Maher's utterly hilarious portrayal of Max. His impersonation of one of the sexy American women distracting his Russian work crew had the crowd in stitches."

That role earned him one of his five nominations for an Artie Award as best actor or supporting actor in a drama. He won his first Artie for "Juno and the Paycock" in 2006 and won again in 2007 for the dramatic monologue "Talking Heads: A Chip in the Sugar" at the ICTC.

Road Less Traveled founder Scott Behrend chose him to appear in a staged benefit reading of Yasmina Reza's Broadway hit "Art" in 2006 in Asbury Hall with actor and comedian Alec Baldwin. When Baldwin returned in 2012 for a reading of Clifford Odets' "The Big Knife" in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Mr. Maher was paired with him.

His daughter Eliza Maher, an actor and screenwriter in Los Angeles, said he was "known for taking pride at getting more laughs than Alec Baldwin did."

He also exceled in his occasional serious parts, such as the title role in the ICTC's "The Cobbler" in 2005 and as the butt of abuse by fellow workers in the 2006 Road Less Traveled production of Buffalo playwright Manny Fried's "The Dodo Bird."

One of his last stage appearances came in 2019 in Joe Orton's "Entertaining Mr. Sloan" at the ICTC. He had been cast in ICTC's presentation of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra earlier this year, but was sidelined by Covid-19 during rehearsals. He also appeared in Travis Carlson's independent 2022 film "Mother's Day" and a few other locally produced movies.

Survivors include two daughters, Emily-Rose Barry and Eliza Hayes Maher; a son, Patrick; a sister, Kathleen Maher; four brothers, Joe, Jimmy, Sean and Kevin; his former wife, Tammy Hayes McGovern; and four grandchildren.

A gathering in his memory will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Irish Classical Theater Company's Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.