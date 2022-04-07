Gerda Weissmann Klein, 97, Holocaust survivor who turned horror into compassion

In the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., the testimony of Gerda Weissmann Klein is one of the most compelling, not only because of the horrors of her six years in World War II concentration camps, but also for what happened next.

When American soldiers from the Fifth Infantry Division liberated her in Czechoslovakia in May 1945, she weighed only 68 pounds, she was dressed in rags and her hair had turned white from malnutrition.

One of the soldiers was Lt. Kurt Klein, who had escaped from prewar Germany as a teen.

“We are Jews,” she said as she met him. “So am I,” he said.

As she recovered, they became engaged and were married in Paris on June 18, 1946. Once her visa was approved, she came to join him in Buffalo, his adopted home.

She told of her ordeal in the first of her nine books, “All But My Life,” published in 1957. It has gone through more than 40 editions and was adapted for an HBO documentary, “One Survivor Remembers,” in 1995. When it won an Oscar, she gave what many consider the most memorable acceptance speech in the history of the Academy Awards.

“I have been in a place for six incredible years where winning meant a crust of bread and to live another day,” she said. “Since the blessed day of my liberation I have asked the question, why am I here? I am no better. In my mind’s eye I see those years and days and those who never lived to see the magic of a boring evening at home. On their behalf I wish to thank you for honoring their memory, and you cannot do it in any better way than when you return to your homes tonight to realize that each of you who know the joy of freedom are winners.”

She and her husband made many speaking appearances, educating younger generations about the Holocaust. She addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2006 on the first International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In 2011, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award.

She died April 3 after a period of declining health at her home in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97.

Born in Bielsko, Poland, the daughter of a fur manufacturing executive, she was in high school when the Germans invaded in September 1939. In her memoir, she thanked her father for encouraging her to wear sturdy ski boots as she was taken away. Both of her parents and her older brother died in the Holocaust.

In the final months of the war, she was among 2,000 women taken on a death march from a slave labor camp in Poland to Czechoslovakia. The 120 who survived were locked in an abandoned bicycle factory by German soldiers who rigged an incendiary device to the door. Fortunately, it failed to ignite. Liberating troops found them there the next day.

Lt. Klein was stationed near the hospital where she recovered and they became engaged in September 1945.

“Suddenly here was someone who understood my childhood and even knew the type of cookies my mother baked,” she told Buffalo News reporter Paula Voell in 2000. “It was like landing on the moon and finding someone who knew you.”

When he was sent back to the U.S., they exchanged letters for months. They rediscovered them many years later and published them in “The Hours After: Letters of Love and Longing in War’s Aftermath.”

They made a home on West Hazeltine Avenue in Kenmore and raised three children. Mrs. Klein was active in Temple Beth Zion and wrote stories for children that appeared regularly in The Buffalo News. Her husband, a printer, was president and owner of Kiesling-Klein Printing Co.

Remiss because she didn’t have a birthday present for 6-year-old Jenny Innerfield, a developmentally disabled girl who lived across the street, she created a story for her instead, “The Blue Rose,” which encourages children to understand and accept others who are different.

“It’s a beautiful story,” said Beverly Schlicta-Cusick, president of the Blue Rose Foundation, a nonprofit agency that was inspired by the book and provides opportunities for the disabled. “If you read it, you’ll understand her grasp of other people’s inner thoughts.”

Portions of the book were reprinted by Reader’s Digest. It was translated into 20 languages and adapted into a play that has been performed by children in schools.

“She would go up to every single player after the play and talked to all of them,” Schlicta-Cusick said. “And when they gave her a bouquet, she would give the flowers to teachers. She had tremendous respect for teachers.”

When her husband retired, they moved to Arizona to be near their children and grandchildren. They established the Gerda and Kurt Klein Foundation, which works to eliminate discrimination, and took their message throughout the United States, Europe, Africa and South America.

After the National Holocaust Museum opened in 1993, they reached national television audiences. Mrs. Klein appeared twice on “Oprah.” In a PBS documentary, “America and the Holocaust: Deceit and Indifference,” her husband told of his unsuccessful quest to bring his family to America.

Also moved by the museum exhibit was HBO executive Sheila Evans, who said, “You stop at these testimonies and Gerda just lights a fire. You feel like life goes on, and Gerda represented that. She has a miraculous sense for detail. She relishes small moments. ... She is a poet of survival.”

Their reputation for turning evil into a basis for hope led Columbine High School officials in Colorado to invite them to speak after the mass shooting there. Their January 2000 talk attracted an overflow crowd of 600 and was featured on a special edition of “Nightline.”

It led to the Heart of Columbine initiative, which turns April 20, the anniversary of the shooting and the date of Adolf Hitler’s birth, into a day of community service. She remained in contact with many Columbine students.

“Their motto was that pain should not be wasted,” her son James said. “That was what drove them.”

Mrs. Klein, who always called Buffalo her home, returned here regularly to give talks about the Holocaust. She continued visiting until about five years ago, when she retired from public speaking.

“The negative thing about Buffalo is really a very positive thing,” she told Jerry Zremski of The News in 1996. “So much of life in Buffalo has to be spent indoors that it fosters far greater family and friendship ties.”

She considered becoming an American to be one of her blessings. In 2008, with her granddaughter, Alysa Ullman Cooper, she founded Citizenship Counts, which teaches middle school students to cherish the benefits of citizenship.

Speaking at a naturalization ceremony in Buffalo in 2011, she said, “Now in the late autumn of my life, I hearken back and ask the question, ‘Why has all this been given to me?’ Because I came to America.”

She received many honors, including the International Lion of Judah Award in Jerusalem in 1996. President Clinton appointed her to the Holocaust Museum’s Governing Council. Last year she was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.

Survivors include two daughters, Vivian Ullman and Leslie Simon; a son, James; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2002.

Private services were held Wednesday in Phoenix. An online celebration of her life is being arranged for May 1.

