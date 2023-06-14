June 2, 1929 – June 1, 2023

Gerald T. Hooley, who owned and operated an independent pharmacy in South Buffalo for more than 30 years, died June 1, one day before his 94th birthday.

Born in Buffalo, son of an insurance underwriter, Gerald Thomas Hooley grew up on Sanders Road in North Buffalo and was a graduate of Bennett High School. He attended Canisius College and earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Buffalo in 1952.

He began working as a pharmacist, then was drafted into the Army and served as a pharmacist in Indiana and Colorado.

Returning to Buffalo after his discharge in 1954, he worked for several years at Park-Sher Drug Co. in the Sheridan Parkside neighborhood in the Town of Tonawanda. In 1960, he purchased Dunne's Pharmacy on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, across from St. Teresa's Catholic Church.

Mr. Hooley's pharmacy was one of the first to stay open 365 days a year, including during the Blizzard of 1977, when he delivered prescriptions and other items to customers by snowmobile.

"He was amazing at multi-tasking," his son-in-law Ed Warnke said in a eulogy. "If you walked into Dunne's, you would see him on the phone, typing on the computer and verbally helping an employee find medication on the shelves ... all at the same time.”

A stickler for rules in the pharmacy and on the golf course, he also counseled many on medical and financial issues, assisted customers in need and gave golf and bowling lessons to family and friends. He created scholarship funds in the UB Pharmacy School, St. Teresa's Church and Christ the King School.

After he sold the pharmacy in 1992, he wintered in Florida at Daytona Beach and Naples.

He was active in St. Teresa's Church, as well as Christ the King Catholic Church in Snyder and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Swormville.

An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he was a season ticket holder for more than 40 years.

He enjoyed traveling the world, bowling, golf and playing duplicate bridge. A longtime member of Transit Valley Country Club, he shot a hole-in-one on the 12th hole a few years ago and regularly followed his game with Irish whiskey in the clubhouse.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen M. Warnke; two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren and a companion, Phyllis Wilkinson. His wife of 52 years, Kathleen J., died in 2005.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 9 in St. Mary’s Church chapel in Swormville.