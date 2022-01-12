Gerald S. Masker, 77, research and development manager, expert marksman

April 20, 1944 – Jan. 8, 2022

Gerald S. “Jerry” Masker, a research and development manager for local technology firms and an expert marksman, died Jan. 8 in his Getzville home after a period of declining health. He was 77.

Born in the Hudson Valley, he grew up in Pleasantville, where as a boy he developed fascinations with trains – there were railroad tracks 150 yards from his house – and electricity.

“He got in trouble sticking things in the outlets – his mother’s nail file, his father’s pocket knife and other objects,” his daughter Sally Ann Ginsberg wrote. “He just had to find out what was in there and how electricity worked.”

He earned an associate’s degree in electrical technology from Westchester Community College, worked for a year as a technician at General Precision Labs in Pleasantville, then enrolled at the University at Buffalo, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and studied computer science.