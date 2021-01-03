Gerald R. Baldelli, 81, Frontier Central School principal and assistant superintendent

After he retired in 1997, he served for as principal of Southtowns Catholic School in Lake View from 1999 to 2002 and was an assistant professor of mathematics at Erie Community College.

Mr. Baldelli was elected to the Frontier Central School Board in 2004 and served for five years, three of them as president. He chaired the marketing committees for two successful multi-million dollar bond issues.

He was president of the Erie County High School Principals Association and the Western New York Association of School Personnel Administrators.

He served for six years as president of the Erie County Interscholastic Athletic Conference and for six years as chairman of the Section VI Basketball Committee. He was chairman of the Section VI Extended Eligibility Committee from 1985 to 2014.

He also was principals’ representative to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for eight years and served for two years as a member of the Task Force on Athletics for the Buffalo Public Schools.

He was inducted onto the Lackawanna Public Schools Wall of Fame in 1996 and the Walls of Fame at Frontier Central School, Southtowns Catholic School and Section VI, NYSPHSAAA.

Frontier Central Schools named a gymnasium in his honor in 2019.