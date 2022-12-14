Gerald P. Glose, 78, retired Frontier Central School District superintendent

Nov. 28, 1944 – Dec. 7, 2022

Gerald P. Glose, retired superintendent of the Frontier Central School District in Hamburg, died Dec. 7 of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 78.

Mr. Glose was appointed Frontier Central superintendent, one of Erie County's larger suburban school systems, in 1995, after six years as assistant superintendent for business affairs during an era of tight budget restrictions. He had been named interim superintendent in 1994 when the position became vacant.

He was assistant superintendent for business in the North Tonawanda City School District from 1982 to 1988, also serving as clerk of the Board of Education. He had come there from the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District.

One of four children, Gerald Paul Glose grew up in Amherst, attended St. Benedict's School and was a 1962 graduate of Canisius High School, where he was co-captain of the junior varsity basketball team. He received a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College in Syracuse in 1966.

He went on to earn a master's degree in mathematics education at the University at Buffalo, then taught math and coached basketball for five years at Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga.

He returned to UB to complete a master's in urban planning and architecture and a doctorate in educational administration.

After retiring in 2000, he was a consultant with the Western New York Education Service Council at UB on school district consolidation studies and for individual districts on a variety of issues, ranging from finances to staffing. He served on the boards of trustees at Canisius High School and Immaculata Academy.

In the early 2010s, he worked with HB Cornerstone of Pittsford, which oversaw a nearly $30 million capital project at Frontier Central.

He guided planning for coordinated youth services in the Hamburg and a new alternative education building to provide them. He chaired the Hamburg Youth Services Consortium and served on the Town of Hamburg Youth Advisory Board.

Mr. Glose was chairman of strategic planning and chairman of facilities planning for the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Hamburg Development Corp. board of directors and the Parent Child Connection advisory board.

A two-time breast cancer survivor – he was first diagnosed in 1999 – he was chairman of operations and a board member for the Western New York affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure. He also was a breast cancer awareness ambassador for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

He was a certified presenter for Franklin Covey's "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People."

Mr. Close was a member of the leadership team and the parish finance committee at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lake View, now Blessed John Paul II Parish.

He played for the Coles of Buffalo in Buffalo Masters Basketball for players 40 and over, and was named to the all-tournament team after the Coles won the Scarborough (Ont.) Masters International Tournament in 1989. He also was a Little Cagers basketball coach in Hamburg.

Mr. Glose was honored by the American Red Cross as a 10-gallon blood donor.

He met his wife, Maureen Rasp-Glose, a retired director of communications for Verizon Communications, when he was her homeroom teacher at Cleveland Hill High School. They were married July 12, 1986.

Survivors also include three sons, Eric, Martin and Matthew; a brother, Herbert; a sister, Karen Mitchell; and a grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Michael Catholic Church, 651 Washington Ave., Buffalo.