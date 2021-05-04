Gerald J. McKenna, 79, retired bank executive and real estate agent

Oct. 24, 1941 – April 30, 2021

Gerald J. McKenna, a retired bank executive and real estate agent, died April 30 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a period of declining health. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, the older of two children, he was a 1959 graduate of Canisius High School, where he was a member of the tennis team.

While attending Canisius College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1964, he met Sandra M. Howard, a nursing student at Sisters Hospital who had prerequisite courses at the college.

After he began working at Marine Midland Bank, they were married in 1965.

Mr. McKenna advanced through management positions at Marine Midland and was a member of the second master’s of business administration class to graduate from Canisius College in 1972. He later served as president for the MBA Alumni Association.

As a vice president for operations at Marine Midland until 1991, his responsibilities included making all the bank's automatic teller machines handicapped-accessible.

Mr. McKenna went on to a career as a residential realtor with Hunt Real Estate in its Town of Tonawanda office, retiring about 10 years ago.