Gerald F. Slade Sr., 84, store manager and building inspector

Feb. 11, 1937 – Feb. 1, 2022

Gerald F. "Jerry" Slade Sr., of Elma, a store manager and building inspector, died Feb. 1 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 84.

Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, he grew up in Elma, doing farm work as a boy and attending a two-room elementary school that became Elma Town Hall.

At East Aurora High School, where he graduated in 1954, he was president of the Future Farmers of America. His wife, the former Marlene A. Holmes, who dated him in high school, said he had to take a Greyhound bus to school until he got a job at the East Aurora Advertiser newspaper and bought a car.

Mr. Slade attended the State Agricultural and Technical College at Alfred, now Alfred State College, then worked in construction jobs and was manager of an auto parts store in East Aurora for 20 years.

He and his high school sweetheart re-encountered one another in the 1980s after they had both raised families and they were married in 1989. She was owner and broker with Metro Crown Realty and he decided to train to do residential inspections.