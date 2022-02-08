Gerald F. Slade Sr., 84, store manager and building inspector

Feb. 11, 1937 – Feb. 1, 2022
Gerald F. "Jerry" Slade Sr., of Elma, a store manager and building inspector, died Feb. 1 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 84.
Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, he grew up in Elma, doing farm work as a boy and attending a two-room elementary school that became Elma Town Hall.
At East Aurora High School, where he graduated in 1954, he was president of the Future Farmers of America. His wife, the former Marlene A. Holmes, who dated him in high school, said he had to take a Greyhound bus to school until he got a job at the East Aurora Advertiser newspaper and bought a car.
Mr. Slade attended the State Agricultural and Technical College at Alfred, now Alfred State College, then worked in construction jobs and was manager of an auto parts store in East Aurora for 20 years.
He and his high school sweetheart re-encountered one another in the 1980s after they had both raised families and they were married in 1989. She was owner and broker with Metro Crown Realty and he decided to train to do residential inspections.
Mr. Slade started Home Inspections of Western New York in 1989 and carried out structural and mechanical checks, along with testing for radon and carbon monoxide, until he retired in 2012.
“He had a very good reputation,” his wife said. “He was very, very good at it.”
Active in Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Aurora, he was an elder, an usher and sang in the choir. He was a Church Council member for many years and served on numerous committees.
He gave up motorcycle riding in the late 1980s and acquired four horses. He went out with a trail riding club and on Christmas Day would surprise children by riding through the streets of East Aurora dressed as Santa Claus.
Mr. Slade also was a country music fan and played trumpet in an Elma-based marching band.
Survivors include five sons, Gerald Jr., Scott, Todd, Timm and Geoffrey; a step-son, Jeffrey Breidenstein; two step-daughters, Pamela Breidenstein and Lisa Breidenstein; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 43 Pine St., East Aurora.