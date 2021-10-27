Georgia Johnson Pooley, 92, teacher, nurse, social activist

When she was 50, Mrs. Pooley earned a nursing degree from the Edna G. Dyett School of Practical Nursing at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle, becoming a licensed practical nurse. She served as a nurse at Millard Fillmore and in private duty until she retired at the age of 88.

While she was studying to become a nurse, she also took up running for her health and to build her endurance. She completed the Skylon Marathon, the Cleveland Marathon and the New York City Marathon and ran annually in Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot until she was in her 80s.

Because of her fitness, she was invited to join a team of University at Buffalo researchers led by Dr. Richard Lee for studies of indigenous peoples in mountainous northern India and Sub-Saharan Africa, which involved long strenuous treks into remote areas. She also visited China to learn about nursing there.

A former member of the board of directors of the Food Bank of Western New York, now FeedMore, she adored dogs and enjoyed summers on Lake Erie and at Blackstone Lake in Ontario’s Parry Sound.

Her husband died in 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Georgia P. “Gigi” Helliwell and Leslie P. Heffernan; a son, Montgomery G. “Monty” Jr.; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.