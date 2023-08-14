Feb. 21, 1932 – July 24, 2023

George W. Wopperer, founder of one of the area’s leading commercial and industrial roofing and insulation businesses, died July 24 in his Buffalo home. His family said the cause was mesothelioma. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, the eighth of 10 children, he attended St. Joseph's School and was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

At Canisius College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1953, he starred for four years on the hockey team and was nicknamed "The Flying Freshman" after scoring six goals in a game against Niagara University in 1950.

After serving in the Army stateside, he joined his father’s insulation business and was sent for training in the use of extruded polystyrene, a foam material.

Mr. Wopperer helped establish Thermal Foams Inc., and founded Frontier Insulation Contractors Inc., which became Remedial Insulation Barriers Co. (RIBCO) in 1977. The business, which uses spray foam as a roofing material and insulation on buildings, now is operated by his sons George C. and Anton.

He and his wife, the former Jacqueline Shea, a real estate agent, were married for 63 years and raised nine children. They traveled extensively, visiting the Great Wall of China, the Amazon rain forest and Antarctica.

An active sportsman, he played hockey, tennis, golf and he skied. At the age of 82, he completed a tandem parachute jump. He also bowled a perfect 300 game, golfed in two Pro-Am golf tournaments in California and shot a hole-in-one two years ago.

Present at virtually every Mass and event at St. Joseph Cathedral, Mr. Wopperer was an usher, eucharistic minister and lector. He chaired the Catholic Charities Appeal and was a member of the Bishop's Council of the Laity.

He was inducted into the DiGamma Honor Society at Canisius College in 2009 and was inducted into St. Joseph Collegiate Institute's Signum Fidei Society in 2021.

He also was a longtime blood donor and a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include three sons, Donald, George C. and Anton; four daughters, Patricia Olin, Jacqueline Stoj, Julianne Thompson and Suzanne Wopperer; two brothers, Raymond and Rev. Thomas; a sister, Mary Ann Jeffrey; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 28 in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.