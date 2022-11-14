George A. Gould, former director of Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, War Memorial Stadium, under Mayor Griffin

July 27, 1935 – Nov. 9, 2022

George Albert Gould, who served as director of War Memorial Stadium, Buffalo Memorial Auditorium and Pilot Field under Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin, died Wednesday. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1954 graduate of Bishop Timon High School, where he was a standout athlete. He went on to attend St. Bonaventure University, where he played basketball, and Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., where he played baseball. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1957 to 1959, at Camp LeJeune, S.C., where he was a member of the football and baseball teams.

Raised in the Old First Ward on Mackinaw Street, he was childhood friends with several others from the neighborhood who went on to become prominent South Buffalo political figures, including John P. "Scanoots" Scanlon and Michael A. Fitzpatrick, who were allies of Mayor Griffin. Along with Scanlon, Mr. Gould was one of the founding members of the Old First Ward South Buffalo Democratic Club and was honored as the powerful political organization’s Man of the Year.

South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon said his father, John P. Scanlon – who died in April – forged a lifelong friendship with Mr. Gould that filtered down to establish strong bonds between their children and grandchildren.

"Because of the connection between him and my father, he was someone I looked up to and learned from my entire life," Christopher Scanlon said. "Through their connection to one another, both personally and professionally, they were able to change the face of the city."

Mr. Gould worked as a scooper with the International Longshoremen’s Association from 1960 to 1985. He also served as a firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department from 1963 to 1985.

He got his start in city politics in 1962 as a legislative aide to another product of the Old First Ward neighborhood, James Griffin, when he was first elected to the Common Council from the Ellicott District.

In 1981, Griffin, as mayor, appointed Mr. Gould to serve as director of Auditorium and Stadium Operations, a position he held until 1994.

Mr. Gould loved being on the Buffalo waterfront, sailing his boat called Idle Hours, as well as golfing with friends. According to his family, he also cherished his morning walks to the Buffalo News box on McKinley Parkway with his beloved Old English Sheepdog, Shedley.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Kathryn Conrad; three sons, Kevin, George P. and Brian A.; three daughters, Elizabeth Gould Vales, Sheila Gould Bergmann and Kerry Gould-Schmit; a sister, Kathleen Gould Ford, and seven grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was be offered Monday in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 450 Abbott Road.