Gary M. Stott, 70, business executive and financial adviser

May 17, 1950 – Jan. 15, 2021
Gary M. Stott, a business executive and financial adviser, died unexpectedly Jan. 15 in his Grand Island home. He was 70.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, he grew up in the Town of Tonawanda. He was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School, where he was an all-Catholic League shortstop on the baseball team and a varsity basketball player.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Canisius College in 1972 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo in 1979.
Mr. Stott began his career as a senior accountant at what was then Price Waterhouse, then served as business manager for Sisters Hospital from 1976 to 1979.
He was placement manager at Robert Half and then vice president of operations at Wayne S. Mello & Associates in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He returned to Western New York as president of Dunhill of Buffalo in 1989, then became vice president at Supplemental Health Care Services in 1994. He started his own human resource consulting firm in 1998 and placed hundreds of accountants and financial officers.
He then became a partner in Sandhill Investment Management in 2007, retiring about five years ago.
He served as president and a longtime board member of the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation. He was a board member of the Regional Traffic Alliance and a former member of the Saturn Club.
A Grand Island resident since 1989 and an avid golfer, he shot two holes-in-one.
He was a past board member at the Cherry Hill Club and more recently a member of the Niagara Falls Country Club. He also served on the Kids Escaping Drugs Golf Committee from 1992 to 1998.
In her eulogy for him, his daughter Courtney A. Sinatra noted the hundreds of tributes that had been received from friends following his death. Many of them cited his generosity, the encouragement he gave them and the value of his advice.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, the former Cheryl M. Ferro, a Grand Island elementary school teacher; two daughters, Gillian M. Stott and Courtney A. Sinatra; two sisters, Kathy Sparks and Dana Rzepa; and a grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 23 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Grand Island.