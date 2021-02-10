Gary M. Stott, 70, business executive and financial adviser

May 17, 1950 – Jan. 15, 2021

Gary M. Stott, a business executive and financial adviser, died unexpectedly Jan. 15 in his Grand Island home. He was 70.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, he grew up in the Town of Tonawanda. He was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School, where he was an all-Catholic League shortstop on the baseball team and a varsity basketball player.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Canisius College in 1972 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo in 1979.

Mr. Stott began his career as a senior accountant at what was then Price Waterhouse, then served as business manager for Sisters Hospital from 1976 to 1979.

He was placement manager at Robert Half and then vice president of operations at Wayne S. Mello & Associates in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He returned to Western New York as president of Dunhill of Buffalo in 1989, then became vice president at Supplemental Health Care Services in 1994. He started his own human resource consulting firm in 1998 and placed hundreds of accountants and financial officers.