Nov. 18, 1935 – March 21, 2023

For Gail E. McCarthy, the stranger the plant, the better.

In creating a garden at her home on Norwood Avenue and West Utica Street, she added datura, which blooms at night with large, showy, trumpet-shaped flowers, but also is poisonous and smells bad. She planted what might have been the first wisteria in Buffalo at the time, according to her daughter Maura McCarthy George. The hardy vine grew up a power pole and had to be regularly cut back by National Grid crews.

“She would laugh when they would hack it and say, ‘Well, they’re just doing me a favor,’ because it would proliferate. The next year it would have that many more branches,” recalled McCarthy George. “She always went for things that were kind of exotic that other people didn’t have. She didn’t ever plant petunias or marigolds.”

Mrs. McCarthy, whose love for gardening led her to launch a neighborhood tour of gardens with her husband in the early 1990s, died March 21 in Stuart, Fla., after a long illness. She was 87.

The initial tour of 29 gardens in 1995 blossomed into Garden Walk Buffalo, an annual event that now features more than 400 gardens and draws tens of thousands of visitors.

Mrs. McCarthy and her husband Marvin Lunenfeld developed the idea after visiting a popular garden walk in Chicago in 1993. They believed a similar event could help boost Buffalo and its neighborhoods, and in the first few years of the garden tours, their home served as the garden walk’s unofficial headquarters.

Mrs. McCarthy often credited Lunenfeld, a history professor at SUNY Fredonia, with having the vision and organizational chops to get such a big event off the ground and promote its positive impact on the community. Yet, it was Mrs. McCarthy who had the most direct experience of the transformational power of plants and gardens.

“There is something about the beauty and fragility of flowering plants that brings out the best in people,” Mrs. McCarthy told Buffalo News columnist Donn Esmonde in 2014.

In the mid-1960s, she assisted First Lady Claudia Alta Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson’s efforts to beautify the nation’s capital by planting flower beds and flowering trees throughout the city. Mrs. McCarthy at that time was married to her first husband, Rep. Richard D. “Max” McCarthy, and was living in Bethesda, Md., outside Washington, D.C. A mother of five, she also became famous in her own right as author of a guidebook, "What to Do With Children in Washington."

Born Gail Evelyn Coughlin in Buffalo, the daughter of a firefighter, she was a 1953 graduate of South Park High School, where she was on the staff of the yearbook and the Spark, the student newspaper. A cellist, she attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pa., on music scholarships and earned a bachelor’s degree. She completed a master of fine arts degree from the University at Buffalo in 1980.

Mrs. McCarthy developed an interest in ceramics in college and studied in Washington with influential Austrian-born master potter Vally Possony. An accomplished ceramic artist, her work is in the permanent collections of galleries internationally and nationally, including the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse.

In 1979, two dozen of her pots were chosen for the U.S. Art in Embassies program and were exhibited in the American embassy in Ireland.

Buffalo News art critic Richard Huntington, assessing her 2005 exhibit "Fire and Light" at the Burchfield Penney, praised the sophistication of her multiple firings technique and the colors it infused in her lustered vessels, which he described as "hauntingly ineffable in their lightness."

She taught art for many years at Niagara County Community College and UB, and coordinated the installation of 4,000 tiles in the lobby of the Apollo Theatre on Jefferson Avenue during its restoration. She kept an art studio with a kiln and potter’s wheel at her homes in Buffalo and Florida.

Mrs. McCarthy and Lunenfeld moved to Florida in 2003 after he suffered a stroke. He died in 2012. She maintained a condominium in Buffalo for many years and spent summers here, never missing a Garden Walk until the pandemic made travel from Florida too difficult.

In the 2014 interview, Mrs. McCarthy recalled her own garden in the earliest days of the Garden Walk.

“There were beautiful gardens in Buffalo, but so many were behind gates and off-limits to passers-by,” she said. “I was determined to have one that was accessible.”

So she and Lunenfeld added a coy pond and a front-yard bench.

“Young mothers stopped to tie their kids’ shoes,” she said. “Bus drivers honked as they passed by. We sometimes had ‘overnighters’ who preferred the bench to sleeping on the ground. I had an ER nurse at Children’s Hospital tell me, ‘I could park closer to work, but walking past your garden gives me inspiration for the day.’ I think there’s something about flowers that’s close to the human spirit.”

In addition to her daughter Maura, survivors include two sons, Dean and Brendan W.; another daughter, Deirdre E. Cotter; two sisters, Sheila Green and Coleen Nasar; a brother, Dennis Coughlin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. July 8 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave.