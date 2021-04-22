G. Brian Roberts, 77, third-generation funeral director known for compassion

One of his proudest achievements was receiving a 1996 Signum Fidei award, given to an alumnus of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute who has distinguished himself in his professional career and community activities.

Mr. Roberts was a member of the Bishop’s Council of the Laity for two decades. Over the years, he served on the boards of Hospice Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Foundation, the St. Francis Foundation, the New York State Funeral Directors Association, the local chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, and the Kresge Residence nursing home. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo and the St. Vincent De Paul Society.

He was a 40-year member and past president of the Buffalo Executive Association and a past president of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association. He was invited to be a member of the National Select Morticians, an exclusive group of American and Canadian funeral directors. Mr. Roberts was past Commander of the Lorenzo Burrows Jr. American Legion Post No. 78, and a trustee and supporter of its scholarship fund.

Mr. Roberts was a founding member of the "Bertie Bay Social Club," a group of high school friends who gathered annually for golf and camaraderie, first at his parents' summer cottage and then adding trips to Cape Cod. Six members of the group served as his pallbearers.