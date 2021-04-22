G. Brian Roberts, 77, third-generation funeral director known for compassion

March 14, 1944 – March 21, 2021
When he became a funeral director, G. Brian Roberts followed in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather.
But the profession not only ran in the family, it suited Mr. Roberts personally.
"Brian was considered the consummate funeral director," said Carol Roberts, his wife of 47 years, who said she has been overwhelmed by the cards and letters she has received from people who lauded her husband for his compassion.
"Families looked to him as a pillar of strength," she said. "He comforted people in their time of grief, guided them, and empathized with them."
An East Amherst resident, Mr. Roberts died in Hospice Buffalo in Cheektowaga one week after his 77th birthday. Mr. Roberts had been exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, which contributed to several ailments later in life, his wife said, including his final illness, metastatic lung cancer.
Mr. Roberts' wife said he was "highly professional, dedicated, knowledgeable, approachable, encouraging, supportive and very dependable."
Brian, as he preferred to be called, was the oldest of five sons and three daughters of George and Jean Donovan Roberts. Mr. Roberts began working with his father at the George J. Roberts & Sons Funeral Home when he was 15.
Mr. Roberts graduated in 1962 from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, where he played football, basketball and four years of varsity baseball as a left-handed pitcher. He was scouted by the New York Yankees in high school before injuring his left shoulder.
Mr. Roberts attended the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse, receiving his license in February 1968. He received the Certificate of Merit from the NYS Funeral Directors Association, selected by the faculty and student body as best personifying the highest standards of excellence in the funeral industry.
Mr. Roberts joined the 107th Air National Guard of Niagara Falls. In 1968, his unit was sent to Vietnam, where he served a year as a military police officer.
After his military service, Mr. Roberts returned to his occupation, becoming president of George J. Roberts & Sons and the Bury and Roberts Funeral Homes.
He and Carol A. Rampulla married on July 20, 1974, in St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst.
In the mid-1990s, Mr. Roberts built his own funeral home at 8630 Transit Road in Amherst, now the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home. He was semiretired, but always willing to assist with services, his wife said.
Mr. Roberts spent two years as a JV football co-coach at St. Joe's immediately after graduation. He was active in the Alumni Association and the Board of Trustees from 1986 to 1992.
One of his proudest achievements was receiving a 1996 Signum Fidei award, given to an alumnus of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute who has distinguished himself in his professional career and community activities.
Mr. Roberts was a member of the Bishop’s Council of the Laity for two decades. Over the years, he served on the boards of Hospice Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Foundation, the St. Francis Foundation, the New York State Funeral Directors Association, the local chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, and the Kresge Residence nursing home. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo and the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
He was a 40-year member and past president of the Buffalo Executive Association and a past president of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association. He was invited to be a member of the National Select Morticians, an exclusive group of American and Canadian funeral directors. Mr. Roberts was past Commander of the Lorenzo Burrows Jr. American Legion Post No. 78, and a trustee and supporter of its scholarship fund.
Mr. Roberts was a founding member of the "Bertie Bay Social Club," a group of high school friends who gathered annually for golf and camaraderie, first at his parents' summer cottage and then adding trips to Cape Cod. Six members of the group served as his pallbearers.
He was an avid golfer who joined the Cherry Hill Club of Ridgeway, Ont., in 1980 and served on the board twice.
Mrs. Roberts said her husband impressed upon his family the importance of positivity, forgiveness, honor, loyalty and laughter.
When his family gathered a few days after his death to make final arrangements at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, they noted a bright rainbow overhead, Mrs. Roberts said.
Besides his wife, Mr. Roberts is survived by three daughters, Mackenzie Roberts, Carly Klein and Gina Roberts Bui; three brothers, Tom, Gary and James Roberts; three sisters, Sharon McBride, Elizabeth Smith and Jean Hennessy; and four grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 30 in St. Gregory the Great Church.