Fredric J. Fleron Jr., 83, UB professor emeritus, expert on Russia

At Indiana, he was a graduate assistant in the Russian and East European Institute and a teaching associate and lecturer in the Department of Government.

Mr. Fleron began teaching at the University of Kentucky in 1965 and came to UB in 1970 as an associate professor with tenure in the Department of Political Science.

At UB, he served terms as acting department chairman and director of graduate studies. He also was a senior member of the new Undergraduate College, which developed a new general education curriculum for all UB undergraduates, and served for several years as associate vice provost for undergraduate education under president Stephen B. Sample and vice provost John Thorpe.

After retiring in 2003, he became a university research scholar and professor emeritus at UB. He lived in the mountains of Colorado for a few years, then moved to Westfield, Mass., where he was an adjunct faculty member at Westfield State University from 2008 to 2018.

He taught more than two dozen different undergraduate and graduate courses on various aspects of Soviet and American politics and foreign policy.

In the 1970s, Mr. Fleron was invited by McGeorge Bundy to serve as a member of the East-West Technology Transfer Advisory Panel for the U.S. Congress.