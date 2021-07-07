Fredric J. Fleron Jr., 83, UB professor emeritus, expert on Russia

Oct. 4, 1937 – June 2, 2021
Winston Churchill described Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
Fred Fleron dedicated his career to figuring it out.
During the height of the Cold War, his expert analysis was sought by the U.S. State Department, Congress and the CIA.
A professor emeritus of political science at the University at Buffalo, he wrote seven books on Russian foreign and domestic policy and technology transfer.
He was preparing for the publication of two more at the time of his death June 2 after a short illness in Westfield, Mass., where he had lived and taught since 2008. He was 83.
Born in Boston, Fredric Josef Fleron Jr. grew up in Trenton, N.J., and the Boston area. He graduated from the Rivers Country Day School in Chestnut Hill, Mass., then attended Brown University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1959 and a master’s degree in 1961.
During his years at Brown, he served as a proctor, resident fellow, teaching assistant and lecturer. He also took summer courses at Harvard University from leading political scientists, including Hans Morgenthau and Henry Kissinger.
He then entered the graduate program in political science and Russian studies at Indiana University with a Ford Foundation graduate fellowship and completed his doctorate in government in 1969.
At Indiana, he was a graduate assistant in the Russian and East European Institute and a teaching associate and lecturer in the Department of Government.
Mr. Fleron began teaching at the University of Kentucky in 1965 and came to UB in 1970 as an associate professor with tenure in the Department of Political Science.
At UB, he served terms as acting department chairman and director of graduate studies. He also was a senior member of the new Undergraduate College, which developed a new general education curriculum for all UB undergraduates, and served for several years as associate vice provost for undergraduate education under president Stephen B. Sample and vice provost John Thorpe.
After retiring in 2003, he became a university research scholar and professor emeritus at UB. He lived in the mountains of Colorado for a few years, then moved to Westfield, Mass., where he was an adjunct faculty member at Westfield State University from 2008 to 2018.
He taught more than two dozen different undergraduate and graduate courses on various aspects of Soviet and American politics and foreign policy.
In the 1970s, Mr. Fleron was invited by McGeorge Bundy to serve as a member of the East-West Technology Transfer Advisory Panel for the U.S. Congress.
Through the panel, he worked on a proposed exchange with the Soviets that would ship alloy steel from Buffalo to a truck factory in Russia in return for cheap Russian crude oil to be sent to the former Ashland Oil refinery in the Town of Tonawanda.
But the deal, which also involved a sister city relationship with a Russian industrial center, collapsed after local companies involved in the plan balked at having Soviet engineers inside their plants.
Ambassador Llewellyn Thompson invited Mr. Fleron to take part in conferences on Soviet foreign policy sponsored by Johns Hopkins University. He also served as a consultant to the CIA, the U.S. State Department, the staff of the White House and the British Broadcasting Corp. He made presentations of his research at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford and other leading universities.
He received a grant to chair a conference in Lake Como, Italy, in 1975 on technology and Communist culture. The theme of the conference was his then-newly-developed mediation theory of technology, which applied social science to technical advancements.
In addition to his books, he contributed more than 20 book chapters and articles for academic journals and was editor of the Newsletter on Comparative Studies of Communism.
Mr. Fleron was nominated for a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1992 and was an associate of the Harriman Institute on Russian, Eurasian and East European Studies at Columbia University from 1992 to 1995.
An early civil rights activist, he was a member of the board of directors of the Central Kentucky Civil Liberties Union and served on the board of the Southern Conference Education Fund. He took part in Vietnam War protests and the Attica Brothers legal defense.
He enjoyed cooking, recipe planning and finding new restaurants.
A lover of many genres of music, he sang, played guitar, banjo, dobro and cello and attended many concerts and festivals. He compiled an annual CD of “Fred’s Favorites” for friends.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly A. Kerns; a son, Julian F.; a daughter, Ingeri Eaton; their mother, Lou Jean Fleron; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Buffalo at a time to be announced.