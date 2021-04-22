Frederick G. Attea, 81, renowned business attorney who helped save Artpark

He regularly was called to do presentations at what is now the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Law and was an emeritus member of its Dean’s Advisory Council. In appreciation, the law school gave him its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2007, even though he was not an alumnus.

The New York State Bar Association, which appointed him secretary of its business law section in 1993, presented him with the Dave S. Caplan Award for Meritorious Service in 2016.

At Canisius College, he served as a trustee and helped found its Center for Entrepreneurship. In 1999, he received the LaSalle Medal for outstanding service to Canisius, the highest honor given by the Canisius Alumni Association. He also was given the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2002 and the Magis Medal from Alpha Sigma Nu national Jesuit honor society at Canisius, to which he was inducted while he was a student.

As he had done at Artpark, he regularly provided his expertise to not-for-profit organizations.

In 2008, he joined the Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees of NativityMiguel, a Jesuit middle school on Buffalo’s East Side. He bought equipment for the school’s two campuses, raised funds and became personally involved with the students.