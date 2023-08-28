Dec. 26, 1936 – Aug. 24, 2023

Frederick F. Pordum had embarked on a promising political career. Elected in 1965 to represent Lackawanna on what was then the Erie County Board of Supervisors, he was one of the original members of the Erie County Legislature when it took the place of the supervisors as the county's governing body in 1968.

Elected to the Second District seat, he advocated for cleaning up phosphates from Lake Erie and obtained grants to control rodents along the lake shore. On the burning issue of the day – where to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills and keep the team in Western New York – he supported the proposal for a domed facility in Lancaster. The Legislature approved it, but then backed out after construction bids came in too high.

One of the offshoots of the fight over the stadium was a corruption investigation. Three architects and two county legislators were indicted.

Mr. Pordum steadfastly maintained his innocence. He offered to take lie detector tests. He and the other legislator, Democratic Minority Leader Frank C. Ludera of Buffalo, told prosecutors they were offered bribes, but had reported the attempt to County Attorney Robert E. Casey.

Nevertheless, they were convicted on conspiracy charges. Both men forfeited their seats in the Legislature in July 1971.

Sentenced to prison for three years, Mr. Pordum was released on parole after seven months, a few days before Christmas 1972.

He made several attempts at a comeback but was haunted politically and professionally by the episode. He died unexpectedly Aug. 24. He was 86.

Born in Lackawanna, he was seven when his father Frank died. Like his two brothers and his sister, he grew up helping their mother Anna in the family delicatessen on Center Street in Lackawanna. They lived in an apartment behind the store.

He attended Stella Niagara Cadet School and was outstanding as a football player at Manlius Military School, near Syracuse, and as a basketball player at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.

He received a bachelor's degree from the Citadel, the military college in Charleston, S.C., where he played end on the Bulldogs football team with future Buffalo Bills great Paul Maguire. He was recruited by the Cleveland Browns during his senior year, but returned to Lackawanna to give his mother assistance she needed in the store.

He went on to earn a master's degree in education from the University at Buffalo and began teaching and coaching football in the Lackawanna schools. One of his players was future Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

On a leave of absence from teaching after he took his seat in the County Legislature, his attempts to return to the classroom were turned down repeatedly until 1977, when the State Education Department withdrew an order that forbid the Lackawanna School Board from reappointing him. At that time, however, no teaching positions were open.

In the interim, he was coordinator of administration for Erie Community College, helping establish the South Campus in Orchard Park, and facilities administrator with the Erie County Health Department. He later was director of the county-run Lackawanna Community Health Center.

He also helped his younger brother Francis J. in a successful campaign for County Legislature in 1979. His brother went on to serve six terms as an Assemblyman in Albany.

Mr. Pordum announced his candidacy for mayor of Lackawanna in 1983, but the State Supreme Court ruled him off the ballot due to the conviction.

He was elected Lackawanna Democratic Party chairman in 1986 and served for two years. He later was a campaign coordinator for Vice President Al Gore's 2000 presidential run.

At the time of his death, he was secretary of Local 93, Civil Service Employees of America (CSEA).

He was a past president of the Buffalo Niagara Frontier Safety Council and the Professional Businessmen's Association, which honored him as a Man of the Year. He also was a member of the Chopin Singing Society and the Polish Union of America.

His wife of 57 years, the former Jane A. Waclawski, died in 2021. His brother Francis died last year.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Pordum and Dr. Laurie Pordum; a son, Dr. Frederick F. II; his sister, Virginia Antos, and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road at South Park Avenue, Lackawanna.