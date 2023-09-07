Oct. 26, 1939 – Aug. 19, 2023

Franklyn S. Barry Jr., who led a series of start-up companies here after serving as president of Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, died Aug. 19 in Falmouth, Mass., after a brief illness. He was 83.

Born in Binghamton, he grew up in Cortland, where his father was superintendent of schools. He was an honor student, played basketball and was a Student Council member at Cortland High School.

He received a bachelor's degree in political science in 1961 from Harvard College, where he was a Navy ROTC cadet. Commissioned as an officer upon graduation, he served for four years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lexington and with the North American Air Defense Command.

While he was in the Navy, he was married in 1963 to Ann Searle, a Wellesley College student from Sandusky, Ohio, whose roommate had been dating his roommate.

He returned from service to earn a master's degree in marketing from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1967 and joined Fisher-Price as a marketing analyst.

Assigned to the East Aurora operation two years later, Mr. Barry served as division production control manager. After he spent a year in Chicago in 1971 as administrative assistant to the president of Fisher-Price's parent company, Quaker Oats, he was named manager of the company's plant in the Town of Holland. In 1974, he became director of manufacturing, overseeing all five of the company's domestic plants.

He became vice president of research and development in 1976, was appointed the company's first-ever executive vice president in 1978 and was named president in 1981.

Leaving Fisher-Price two years later, Mr. Barry became founding CEO of Software Distribution Services and negotiated the sale of the company in 1985 to Ingram Software Inc., later Ingram Micro, where he served as president.

With Ingram partner David Edelman, he was part of a group that tried to revive the Worlds of Wonder toy company, then purchased a Utah company to start a toy distribution business, Sheridan Infant Products, where he was president and CEO until it was sold in 1993.

He provided consulting services on planning and marketing to a variety of companies until 1997, when he reorganized Hemex Inc., a family business in biomedical research, then led a merger to create Aethlon Medical Inc., where he served as president and CEO for two years until 2001, when he consolidated its operations in San Diego, Calif. He remained with the company as a director and consultant.

He then worked with Next Point LLC as a consultant and was a longtime board member of Merchants Mutual Insurance Co.

He also had been a director of Barrister Global Services Network Inc. and Marine Midland Bank-Western Region.

Active with many community organizations, he was a former chairman of the Canisius College Business Council and the board of the former Sheehan Memorial Hospital.

He also was a former director of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and what was then the Greater Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the University at Buffalo and the Buffalo State College Foundation. He also was past president of the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Western New York.

A resident of Orchard Park and Buffalo, he retired to Cape Cod, Mass., in 2016 to be near two of his children.

His family noted that he wrote "groan-worthy" limericks for special occasions and enjoyed history, sailing, good food and bad puns. He was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills, the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Orangemen.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, a Realtor who was active as a volunteer with the former Children's Hospital of Buffalo, survivors include two daughters, Allison Barry and Kathleen Barry; a son, Kevin; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held Sept. 16 in Chapman's Funeral Home, Marstons Mills, Mass.