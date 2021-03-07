Frank N. Cuomo, 94, attorney and former State Liquor Authority commissioner

Jan. 14, 1927 – March 1, 2021
Frank N. Cuomo, an attorney for more than 50 years and a former New York State Liquor Authority commissioner, died March 1 in his home in Snyder after a period of declining health. He was 94.
Born in Buffalo, he was president of his class at School No. 1 and president of the Class of 1944 at Hutchinson Central High School. Serving in the Army in Europe during World War II, he was part of the occupational forces in Germany.
Returning from service, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College. In 1953, he received a juris doctor degree from the University of Buffalo Law School, where he had enrolled with the help of Buffalo News publisher Edward H. Butler Jr.
“My grandfather was a driver for The News,” Mr. Cuomo’s son, Neil, said. “Mr. Butler called him into the office one day and made a phone call.”
Mr. Cuomo was in-house counsel for Allstate Insurance from 1955 to 1960, then helped establish a law firm in Snyder that became Hellerer, Cuomo and O’Connor. His son, also an attorney, joined him in the practice in the years before the firm closed. He retired in 2010.
Mr. Cuomo was a referee for the state Commission on Judicial Conduct and served as Erie County representative and board member of the Health Systems Agency.
He was confidential secretary to State Supreme Court Justice Joseph J. Sedita from 1976 to 1977 and the state’s estate tax attorney for Erie County from 1984 to 1985.
Appointed to the UB Council by Gov. Hugh Carey, he served for 25 years and officiated at commencement exercises for several of his grandchildren.
In 1989, Gov. Mario Cuomo, who was no relation, named him to head the Buffalo office of the State Liquor Authority, filling out the unexpired term of Frederick T. Pannozzo, who died. He served until 1995.
He oversaw a last-minute compromise agreement in 1990 that allowed beer to be sold at the Buffalo Bills home opener after the SLA had earlier ruled that non-profit groups would no longer be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages in the stadium.
Mr. Cuomo was a member of the board of directors of the Erie County Bar Association and a past president of the Romulus Club and the UB Law Alumni Association. He also was chairman of the Hutchinson Central Technical High School sesquicentennial celebration in 2003.
In addition to his son, survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Mary Sperduto, a retired administrative assistant for Child and Family Services; three daughters, Nancy Lauria, Peggy Wood and Jeannie Suppa; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder.