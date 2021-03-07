Frank N. Cuomo, 94, attorney and former State Liquor Authority commissioner

He was confidential secretary to State Supreme Court Justice Joseph J. Sedita from 1976 to 1977 and the state’s estate tax attorney for Erie County from 1984 to 1985.

Appointed to the UB Council by Gov. Hugh Carey, he served for 25 years and officiated at commencement exercises for several of his grandchildren.

In 1989, Gov. Mario Cuomo, who was no relation, named him to head the Buffalo office of the State Liquor Authority, filling out the unexpired term of Frederick T. Pannozzo, who died. He served until 1995.

He oversaw a last-minute compromise agreement in 1990 that allowed beer to be sold at the Buffalo Bills home opener after the SLA had earlier ruled that non-profit groups would no longer be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages in the stadium.

Mr. Cuomo was a member of the board of directors of the Erie County Bar Association and a past president of the Romulus Club and the UB Law Alumni Association. He also was chairman of the Hutchinson Central Technical High School sesquicentennial celebration in 2003.

In addition to his son, survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Mary Sperduto, a retired administrative assistant for Child and Family Services; three daughters, Nancy Lauria, Peggy Wood and Jeannie Suppa; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder.

