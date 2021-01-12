Frank Leonard Jarmusz Jr., 89, operated Appliance Parts Distributors

Mr. Jarmusz retired as president of the company in 1994. The company was sold to a venture capital group in 2006.

Mr. Jarmusz served on the board of the Appliance Parts Distribution Association, and that group's conventions, as well as those of appliance manufacturers, took the Jarmuszes all over the world, including Hong Kong, Australia and Hawaii, as well as Tucson, Phoenix and New Orleans.

For 30 years, the couple wintered in their home at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to which he belonged. An avid golfer, he was "so proud of the hole-in-one at the PGA National in his 70s," his son Robert said.

Mr. Jarmusz was also a member of Brookfield Country Club.

He loved welcoming friends and his growing family to visit the couple's Florida home.

In retirement, he and his wife continued to travel. Their son David said, "He was a reluctant world traveler but listened to my mom" and took a cruise with the family to Norway, Finland and Russia. "He had a great time.”

The couple were extraordinarily close before they were separated by restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There wasn’t anything my father did without my mother; it was heartwarming,” said Maureen Wydysh.