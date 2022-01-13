Frank J. Spinner, 93, teacher who stayed active in retirement

Feb. 27, 1928 – Nov. 29, 2021

Frank J. Spinner did not sit still after he retired from teaching.

For more than 30 years, he was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels, plowing through snowstorms if necessary to make deliveries to the homebound.

A gardener himself, he was a judge for Buffalo in Bloom, inspecting gardens and recommending them for awards. With his wife, he ushered at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. He also volunteered for Excalibur, which provides adoptive boating and fishing for people with disabilities. He manned Excalibur’s booth every summer at the Erie County Fair.

A history buff, he collected coins, stamps and medals, visiting trade shows and conventions. He maintained a complete woodworking shop in his basement, producing furniture and creating mantlepieces. He also competed three times a week as a league bowler.

He died Nov. 29 under hospice care in his Grand Island home. He was 93.