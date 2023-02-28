Nov. 12, 1932 – Feb. 16, 2023

Frank J. Knab Jr., a teacher, business owner and coach, died Feb. 16 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. He was 90.

Born upstairs from the Frank J. Knab Funeral Home on East Lovejoy Street, the youngest of four children and the only boy, he attended St. Agnes School and was a 1950 graduate of Canisius High School, where he played baseball and basketball and was a diver.

After earning a bachelor's degree in English from Canisius College, Mr. Knab served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed at an Air Force base in Alaska, where he played on the base’s baseball team.

One of his aunts taught at what was then D’Youville College and introduced him to Joan Gruber, one of her mathematics students. They were married in 1957.

Mr. Knab taught English in Burgard Vocational High School for several years and served as the baseball coach. He went on to become a sales representative and trained new salespeople for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. at its downtown Buffalo office.

In 1983, he began Knab Graphics, a graphic design and printing brokerage company, starting with an order for business cards. Active until his death, he went on to serve a variety of large and small corporate clients. His son Kevin now operates the business.

A longtime North Buffalo resident, he was a baseball, basketball and hockey coach for youngsters and flooded his yard every winter so that family and friends could play hockey and figure skate.

For a short time, when Scotty Bowman was general manager of the Buffalo Sabres, Mr. Knab was a volunteer who compiled statistics for the team.

A golfer and a former member of the Fox Valley Club, he scored a hole-in-one.

In addition to his wife, who is retired from KeyBank, survivors include four sons, Thomas, Kevin, John and Christopher; three daughters, Joanmarie Wendelin, Molly Hammerl and Amy Mangan; and 15 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Feb. 22 in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 500 Parker Ave.