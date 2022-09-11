Frank J. Carey, 66, retired head librarian at Daemen

May 12, 1956 – Sept. 6, 2022

Frank J. Carey, retired director of the RIC and library services at Daemen College, now Daemen University, died unexpectedly Sept. 6 in his Niagara Falls home. He was 66.

Born Francis Carey in Niagara Falls, the oldest of three boys, he attended Our Lady of Lebanon School, then was accepted at Calasanctius Preparatory School in Buffalo, a Catholic boarding school, where he completed his junior high and high school studies. During high school, he was an exchange student for a year in Germany and became fluent in German.

He attended the University of Rochester, worked in restaurants and held other jobs, then enrolled at Niagara University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history in 1986. He received a master's degree in library science from the University at Buffalo in 1989.

Mr. Carey worked at Lockwood Memorial Library at UB, cataloging rare books, then spent two years as a librarian in the special collections department at Duke University in Durham, N.C., where he worked with its renowned German collection.

He came to Daemen's former Marian Library in the 1990s to automate the catalog, becoming a systems librarian. As assistant to library director Glenn Woike, he was an adviser on the design of the college's RIC (Research and Information Commons), which opened in January 2009.

After Woike retired later that year, Mr. Carey succeeded him as director and brought series of poetry readings and musical events to the RIC. He stepped down in 2016.

In retirement, he volunteered with Friends of the Niagara Falls Public Library and was curator for the Historical Association of Lewiston and its museum. He also assisted at the Outreach Food Pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mr. Carey began playing guitar in high school and performed in several local bands, including Rough Shape and Soul Shot with his best friend, keyboardist Mark Drumlevitch.

An avid reader, he also enjoyed swimming and strolling along the Niagara Gorge. He had an extensive collection of compact discs and books.

Survivors include two brothers, Peter D. and John J.; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.