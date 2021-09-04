Frank J. and Josephine Sarago, devoted couple died days apart

Oct. 18, 1935 – Aug. 28, 2021
Sept. 10, 1938 – Aug. 25, 2021
Frank J. and Josephine Sarago were inseparable from the time they were teenage sweethearts. They married 63 years ago, raised two daughters, endured the heartbreak of losing two newborn sons, worked together and retired on the same day.
As their health declined, their daughters cared for them at home with the help of private duty aides and Hospice Niagara. Debra Sarago, their older daughter, said she and her sister Jody Ann Crean "were praying that they would pass at the same time. I said it would be a miracle if that happened, because one of them could not live without the other."
The devoted couple died days apart in the East Lovejoy home Mr. Sarago, a carpenter, had extensively remodeled. Mr. Sarago was 85; his wife was 83.
Mrs. Sarago, known as Jody, had suffered from several ailments for seven years, including Parkinson's disease. Her husband was diagnosed three years ago with a rare, progressive brain disorder.
As they needed more and more care, their daughters stepped up to assist them. It was a pattern Debra Sarago and Jody Ann Crean had seen before, as their parents cared for their own parents for years at the end of their lives.
Both the Saragos grew up in Lovejoy, Mr. Sarago as the older of two sons of Anthony and Sarah Cefaratti Sarago; Mrs. Sarago as the older of two daughters of Pasquale Solazzo and Genevieve Wolff.
The couple met because Jody's best friend was Frank's cousin. The couple didn't hit it off right away when they met, Debra Sarago said – at 18, Frank told his cousin that Jody, 15, was "just a kid, and she didn't like that." But when she wore an outfit he liked, he began to look at her differently. Soon he left Bishop Timon High School to attend East High School with her.
Although Mrs. Sarago graduated from East High School, her boyfriend left to go to work on the railroad with his father. He earned his GED while serving in the Navy from early 1956 to late 1957.
They married June 21, 1958, in St. Francis of Assisi Church on Schiller Street.
Mrs. Sarago worked in the office of Travelers Insurance before her children were born, and her husband worked two or three jobs at a time at a variety of places, including servicing vending machines for Canteen Vending Service for about 20 years. He was also president of his union.
The couple endured heartbreak in 1963, when their son Frank died at birth, and two years later, when son Anthony lived just a few days. The boys both suffered from Rh disease, in which the Rh factor of the baby's blood and the mother's blood are not the same.
Eventually, both Saragos began work at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mrs. Sarago in the business office and Mr. Sarago in maintenance doing carpentry. They drove to and from work together, but "each had their own group of friends there," Debra Sarago said. They retired and "walked out together on the same day" in 1998, she said.
After their parents had died and they were relieved of their caregiving duties, the Saragos enjoyed some travel. Their daughters took them to San Francisco for their 50th anniversary, where they visited Mr. Sarago's brother, and they traveled to Florida.
Mr. Sarago was involved with local Democratic groups and was a third-degree member of the Big Timer's Club in East Lovejoy, and Mrs. Sarago enjoyed going to casinos and racetracks.
When Mrs. Sarago suffered from kidney failure in 2014 and needed dialysis for four hours a day, three days a week, for three months, "my father was right with her, he would not leave her," Debra Sarago said.
Both Saragos had Hospice care, Mrs. Sarago for 14 months and her husband for a year.
In his final days, Mr. Sarago was mostly aware of his surroundings but struggled to speak. With the advice of Hospice Buffalo, his daughters spoke with him about his wife's decline, and "he knew exactly what was going on, but he couldn't express himself," Debra Sarago said.
Mrs. Sarago died the evening of Aug. 25, and by the next morning Mr. Sarago was breathing but not responding.
"He was on his journey," Debra Sarago said.
He died in the early hours of Aug. 28.
Although devastated by their parents' deaths, Debra Sarago said, "We kind of got the miracle we prayed for. We're happy that they're together."
Besides their daughters, Mrs. Sarago is survived by her sister, Carol Orlowski, and Mr. Sarago is survived by his brother, Daniel Sarago, as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the couple was offered Sept. 3 in St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 118 Schiller St.