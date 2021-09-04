Frank J. and Josephine Sarago, devoted couple died days apart

The couple met because Jody's best friend was Frank's cousin. The couple didn't hit it off right away when they met, Debra Sarago said – at 18, Frank told his cousin that Jody, 15, was "just a kid, and she didn't like that." But when she wore an outfit he liked, he began to look at her differently. Soon he left Bishop Timon High School to attend East High School with her.

Although Mrs. Sarago graduated from East High School, her boyfriend left to go to work on the railroad with his father. He earned his GED while serving in the Navy from early 1956 to late 1957.

They married June 21, 1958, in St. Francis of Assisi Church on Schiller Street.

Mrs. Sarago worked in the office of Travelers Insurance before her children were born, and her husband worked two or three jobs at a time at a variety of places, including servicing vending machines for Canteen Vending Service for about 20 years. He was also president of his union.

The couple endured heartbreak in 1963, when their son Frank died at birth, and two years later, when son Anthony lived just a few days. The boys both suffered from Rh disease, in which the Rh factor of the baby's blood and the mother's blood are not the same.