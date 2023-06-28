March 5, 1943 – June 21, 2023

Frank E. Swiatek, who helped guide Cheektowaga's greatest period of development and growth during his 16 years as Town Council member and five years as supervisor, died June 21 in his Cheektowaga home. He was 80.

Chairman of the town's Parks and Recreation Committee as a councilman from 1967 to 1983, he steered the creation of numerous parks, playgrounds and recreation facilities.

As supervisor from 1988 until he stepped down in mid-1993, he oversaw the town's role in the construction of the area's largest shopping center, the Galleria Mall.

He was best known, however, as one of Canisius College's brightest basketball stars and a respected business consultant who led more than 3,600 seminars and advised corporations large and small how to be more successful.

Former Buffalo Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, in a statement after his death, praised him as a mentor and role model: "As a young basketball player I was in awe of Frank’s talent on the court. I watched him closely every Saturday night in the Aud, and even tried to pattern my game after his."

In a tribute on his memorial page, former Buffalo Bisons General Manager Michael J. Billoni said Mr. Swiatek gave the team a new approach to customer service, “Through his leadership, teaching skills and pleasant personality, we created the 'Doing It Right!' campaign that was a Grand Slam from opening day and for several seasons. I also learned great public speaking tips from him."

Mr. Swiatek was inspired by a master, Bill Gove, renowned as “the father of professional speaking." He heard Gove in Kleinhans Music Hall when he had a summer job selling insurance before his senior year at Canisius.

"He was talking about the connection between positive attitudes and selling," he told Buffalo News reporter Paul Batt in 1980. "I said to myself, 'I'd like to do that, help people improve and do better at what they do.'"

Born in Buffalo, he spent his first years on Gibson Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. On the way to his full height of 6-foot-4 while attending St. Mary's High School in Lancaster, he broke his own Monsignor Martin Catholic High School Basketball League foul-shooting record in a game in 1960 by sinking 21 of 25.

At Canisius College on a basketball scholarship, he helped take the Golden Griffins to the NIT men's finals in 1963. As co-captain of team in his junior and senior years, he scored more than 400 points each season and averaged 20 points a game.

When local sportswriters picked an All-Memorial Auditorium basketball team in 1965, "Big Swi," as he was called, was voted most valuable player to appear in the Aud.

He played his senior year with metatarsal lifts in his shoes due to foot injuries and, after the New York Knicks and St. Louis Hawks scouted him, he decided he wasn’t tough enough to go pro. He also told News sportswriter Cy Kritzer that he didn’t think his hard-driving style was suitable for pro play.

He graduated from Canisius with a business degree in 1965 and returned to his high school alma mater to coach basketball and teach business and math, continuing to sell insurance.

He was married Oct. 16, 1965, to Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Your, a registered nurse he met through mutual friends at Canisius.

He spent two seasons coaching basketball for Cardinal Dougherty High School, then went back to Canisius as assistant to his former coach Bob MacKinnon.

Elected to office in 1967 at the age of 23, he was one of the youngest persons to serve on the Cheektowaga Town Board. He quit teaching and in 1968 worked for a few weeks in Michigan for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign.

He left a position at M&T Bank in 1975 to help develop the Gibraltar Institute, a management training center, and two years later established Frank Swiatek & Associates. He conducted seminars on topics such as "Anatomy of a Successful Salesman."

"I'm the one who believes we're selling all the time," he had told News reporter Al Zack in 1968. "In the insurance business, it's the interview; in politics, it's selling the legislation you support to get it passed and selling yourself to the voters to get elected."

As councilman, he was first chairman of the town's Youth Board, first chairman of the Cheektowaga Polish-American Arts Festival Committee and served as deputy supervisor.

He declined to seek another term in 1983, then returned four years later to win a resounding victory in a three-way race for supervisor. Re-elected in 1991, he stepped aside in mid-1993 to join Learning Dynamics Inc. of Newton, Mass., a management consulting firm.

Announcing his decision at a press conference, he said, "I timed this so I could see the completion of the recent bond issue, oversee the critical first steps for construction of our first golf course and to update the five-year plan, as well as complete my term with the governor's blue-ribbon commission on municipal consolidation."

He went on to work with more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies, along with small businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, including the Army and Navy.

His 15 years as a performance consultant with Verizon Wireless led him to co-author a book with its president and CEO, Denny Strigl, entitled, "Managers, Can You Hear Me Now? Hard-Hitting Lessons on How to Get Real Results!" It has been translated into eight languages.

His other publications on management include “How to Get Results and Build Respect All at the Same Time,” an e-book for the Canisius College Center for Professional Development, where he was executive-in-residence.

A pilot project on TQM (total quality management) with Buffalo law firms for the American Bar Association led him to focus in the past few years on Six Sigma, a process for making organizations more efficient.

He recently was appointed to the board of directors of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, where he had been a consultant. He also was senior small-business adviser to State Sen. Patrick Gallivan.

He returned to public service in 2004 when he was appointed to the board of the Erie County Water Authority. He served five years as chairman before his term expired in 2010.

He also was chairman of the Erie County Charter Revision Commission and co-chaired the host committee for the NCAA men's basketball East Regional Tournament in Buffalo in 2000.

He was honored as the Erie County Legislature's Citizen of the Month in July 2020.

Mr. Swiatek was an adjunct faculty member at Canisius, sat on the college's Board of Regents and was inducted into its DiGamma Honor Society in 2014.

He also has been enshrined in the St. Mary's Sports Hall of Fame, the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame, both as a player and a member of the 1963 team, and the MAAC Honor Roll in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, survivors include two sons, Jeffrey F., who also served on the Cheektowaga Town Board, and Jason M.; a daughter, Jennifer A. McPeake; a sister, Arlene C. Gillen; and nine grandchildren.

A prayer service was held Wednesday June 28 in the Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home, 5090 Transit Road, Depew.