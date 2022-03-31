Francis X. 'Frank' Vollmer Jr., 75, Buffalo News credit manager who devoted retirement to helping Vietnam veterans

March 29, 1946 – March 20, 2022

Francis X. “Frank” Vollmer Jr., a retired credit manager at The Buffalo News and a Vietnam War veteran who devoted his retirement years to helping other veterans, died March 20 in the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville after a two-year illness. He was 75.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of eight children, he attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and graduated from Kenmore West High School in 1964. A Civil Air Patrol member in high school, he enlisted in the Air Force after he graduated and was stationed in Italy, where he met an American exchange student from North Tonawanda, Sharon Tauscher. They were married in 1968.

When he learned that a high school friend had been killed in the Vietnam War, he volunteered to go to Vietnam to honor his memory. He served as an intelligence specialist with the 6924th Security Squadron at Da Nang Air Base and came under fire during the Tet Offensive in 1968, just before he was due to be discharged.