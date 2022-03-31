Francis X. 'Frank' Vollmer Jr., 75, Buffalo News credit manager who devoted retirement to helping Vietnam veterans

March 29, 1946 – March 20, 2022
Francis X. “Frank” Vollmer Jr., a retired credit manager at The Buffalo News and a Vietnam War veteran who devoted his retirement years to helping other veterans, died March 20 in the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville after a two-year illness. He was 75.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of eight children, he attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and graduated from Kenmore West High School in 1964. A Civil Air Patrol member in high school, he enlisted in the Air Force after he graduated and was stationed in Italy, where he met an American exchange student from North Tonawanda, Sharon Tauscher. They were married in 1968.
When he learned that a high school friend had been killed in the Vietnam War, he volunteered to go to Vietnam to honor his memory. He served as an intelligence specialist with the 6924th Security Squadron at Da Nang Air Base and came under fire during the Tet Offensive in 1968, just before he was due to be discharged.
Returning from service, he began as a summer clerk at The News, where his father worked as a printer and photoengraver. He went on to work briefly in the paper’s transportation office and enrolled in accounting classes at night at the University at Buffalo’s Millard Fillmore College, earning a bachelor’s degree in English and accounting in 1976.
He started in the Accounting Department at The News in 1969, was promoted to assistant credit manager in 1972 and became credit manager in 1983. A Grand Island resident, he was a member of Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Post 9249, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and joined with other Vietnam veterans to found Western New York Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America. He served as the chapter’s president and was its longtime treasurer and spokesman.
When they retired in 2002, he and his wife, a teacher at Sweet Home Middle School in Amherst, moved to eastern Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“We used to travel during spring breaks,” his wife said, “and he used to say, ‘This is the only place Sharon wanted to come back to.’ ”
Mr. Vollmer joined American Legion Post 104 in Sevierville, Tenn., and became active in Vet 2 Vet, Great Smoky Mountains Inc., a nonprofit organization serving veterans and their families, where he served as president and was a certified peer facilitator.
He was a mentor coordinator and trainer at the Knox County Veterans Treatment Court and advocated for the establishment of more veterans treatment courts in Tennessee.
While in Buffalo, he was honored as a 10-gallon blood donor by the American Red Cross.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Ryan; a brother, Mark; three sisters, Mary Washburn, Deborah Barton and Jackie Frist; and a grandson.
A memorial service will be held April 7 in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.