Nov. 10, 1937 – June 8, 2023

Francis P. Brady, who had a lengthy career as an executive in the food industry, died unexpectedly June 8 in his North Buffalo home. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of six children, he grew up on the Upper West Side and played varsity football and basketball at Canisius High School. He enlisted in the Army after he graduated in 1955, serving stateside and then in the National Guard.

He enrolled in Canisius College, tended bar and worked the night shift on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1962.

Mr. Brady began working in the food industry as Western New York area manager for Kraft Foods, then was sales director for International Salt-Pfeiffer Foods, where he gained national distribution for its line of Caesar salad dressings.

He established a food service brokerage, F. P. Brady Inc., then sold it and became national sales director for Rocco Processing in Virginia and chief operating officer for Melitta coffee's food service division in New Jersey.

He finished his career as a consultant for McCullagh Coffee. After he retired in 1993, he consulted for Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee, an Ontario company, and helped develop the U.S. market.

In retirement, Mr. Brady was a substitute teacher for 15 years in the Buffalo high schools, primarily at City Honors, Hutchinson and McKinley.

A Clarence resident before moving to North Buffalo 25 years ago, he was a Cub Scout leader, a Little League coach and taught religion classes at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

He played softball and bowled in several Sunday leagues. He later cheered his children and grandchildren in track meets, regattas, concerts and art exhibits.

He and his wife spent summers in Holloway Bay, Ont., with the Kennels Community. He served a term as mayor there and won the purple jacket in the annual golf tournament.

An avid golfer on both sides of the border, he shot two holes-in-one. He was a season ticket holder for the Buffalo Braves and the Buffalo Sabres.

A history buff, he visited the Caribbean, Ireland, German, Italy and 48 of the 50 states.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Sally N. Hitchcock, a teacher and real estate agent; a daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Brady; two sons, Brett and Jeffrey; and two granddaughters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mark's Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave.