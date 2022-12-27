Francis J. Christiano Sr., 82, member of WNY Baseball Hall of Fame

Aug. 22, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2022

Friends called Francis J. “Frank” Christiano Sr. “the world’s greatest plumber,” but the Buffalo native was a darned good baseball player, too.

Mr. Christiano was a talented catcher who won championships on many amateur baseball teams in Buffalo, and in 1998, he was selected for the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame. He also won championships as a senior softball player.

He died at his Getzville home at age 82 on Nov. 27, following a long battle with prostate cancer.

“He loved baseball, and he was also one of those guys who could fix anything,” said his son, Frank Jr. “He was always there to help people.”

Born and raised on Buffalo’s East Side, Mr. Christiano was the sixth of seven children born to Felix and Philomena Christiano. He graduated in 1959 from Burgard Vocational High School, where he earned letters in baseball, basketball and cross country.

In 1961, he joined the Army National Guard for six years, serving as a medic. He spent much of that time working in a military hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. Christiano then became a union plumber with Local 22 of the United Association of Plumbers, Pipe Fitters and Steamfitters. He retired as a master plumber in the early 1990s.

He helped to install the plumbing on many major local construction projects, and also did plumbing repairs.

Mr. Christiano’s friends called him “the world’s greatest plumber,” and he was also a skilled, all-around handyman, his son said.

“My father was the most mechanically inclined person I have ever met,” his son said.

Mr. Christiano was also an entrepreneur. For a time, he was part owner of the luxurious Park Lane Restaurant in Buffalo. In 1979, he and his brother John started Fil-Flora Realty, a property management company they ran for more than three decades.

But, aside from his family, his greatest passion was for baseball, a game he enjoyed playing for most of his life. As a boy, he emulated the late New York Yankees star Yogi Berra.

Playing the catcher position with a full view of the field, Mr. Christiano developed a sharp knowledge of the game and was also a dependable, clutch hitter.

For nearly 25 years during the 1960s and 1970s, he starred for some of Buffalo’s elite amateur teams, including the Cold Springs, 101 Bleach, Gardenville Lumber, the Sloan Bruins, the Voyageurs and the Buffalo Cardinals, a team he co-founded.

Mr. Christiano played on teams that won numerous city and regional championships. He won the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Championship in 1970 with the Sloan Bruins, and then again with the Voyageurs in 1979.

Mr. Christiano began spending time in Port St. Lucie, Fla., in 2003, and began playing competitive senior softball. His teams would go on to win three National Senior Softball Tournament Championships, as well as the World Championship of Senior Softball.

“He felt like a kid again, and was never happier,” his son said.

Mr. Christiano loved rooting for the Yankees, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in East Amherst, where a Mass of Christian Burial was offered earlier this month, and was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks.

His wife, the former Sally Cole, died in February.

Besides his son, he is survived by two daughters, Nanette Pohle and Colleen Malecki; and four stepchildren, Cheryl Wehling, Kim Sardo, and John and Scott Weinfurtner.