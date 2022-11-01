Floyd Bonds Jr., 92, retired U.S. Postal Service carrier active in community organizations

Dec. 23, 1929 – Oct. 23, 2022

Floyd S. Bonds Jr., a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was well-known as an honorable and dependable man in his East Side Buffalo community, according to his daughter Kathleen Bonds-Walker.

"In any organization that he participated it, he served in a leadership capacity," she said.

Mr. Bonds died Oct. 23 in Highpoint On Michigan Health Care Facility. He was 92.

He was born in Buffalo, the eighth of 11 children, and the last survivor among his siblings. He attended Seneca Vocational High School, where he ran with the cross-country track team.

After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and, after he was honorably discharged, joined the Army in 1948. Mr. Bonds received extensive training during his military service, attending Quartermaster School in Camp Lee, Va., as well as taking a fire control electrician course at the base in Fort Bliss, Texas. He also played basketball with different Army teams while in the service. He was honorably discharged from the Army in August 1952.

Before starting with the Postal Service, Mr. Bonds worked at the J. H. Williams Co., Pratt and Letchworth, and as a toll collector for the New York State Thruway Authority. During his time with the Postal Service, he was a clerk on a mail train and later was a mail carrier for 37½ years before retiring in 1986.

He was a lifelong member of Evangelistic Temple and Community Church Center, where he served in variety of roles, including chairman of the trustee board for 18 years.

He joined AMVETS in 1952 and held numerous leadership positions, including post and county commander and New York State commander.

He also was a member of Masonic organizations Paramount Lodge 73, F&AM (Prince Hall); Bison Consistory 29; and Hadji Temple 61. He was a past potentate and treasurer.

When his grandsons Khalil and Kristian attended Head Start, Mr. Bonds stepped up to serve as president of the Parent Committee. He also served on the board of the Community Action Organization.

An avid reader, he enjoyed traveling and proudly acknowledged visiting 49 of the 50 states. He also made trips to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Barbados and Canada.

His wife of 52 years, the former Marion L. Stevenson, died in 2008.

He is survived by a son, Floyd S. III; a daughter, Kathleen D. Bonds-Walker, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at noon Saturday in Evangelistic Temple, 92 Hedley Place, after visitation at 11 a.m.