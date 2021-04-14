Florence K. Hellwitz, 102, dedicated life and work to social justice

Sept. 12, 1918 – March 3, 2021
Florence K. Hellwitz was born in the Bronx, grew up in Brooklyn and worked in Washington, D.C., before moving to Buffalo with her new husband in 1953.
She brought her lifelong dedication to equality and social justice with her.
In the 1970s, as head of the Work for Relief program of the City of Buffalo, she worked with businesses, city agencies and nonprofit organizations to arrange job training and employment for people on government assistance. She was also an administrator of Model Cities, a federal anti-poverty and urban renewal program administered through cities.
"The work she performed for the City of Buffalo reflected her commitment to bettering her community and to helping those less fortunate than her," said one of her three sons, Frederic Hellwitz. "She was a civil servant in the true sense of the term."
Florence K. Hellwitz died in Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ithaca, where she had lived since 2010. She was 102.
She was born Florence Kesselman in the Bronx, the only child of Barney and Sophie Kershenbaum Kesselman, Jewish immigrants from Russia. She grew up in Brooklyn.
As an adolescent she attended the Manumit School, a progressive Christian socialist boarding school in the Hudson Valley. "In addition to developing community responsibility as one of her fundamental guiding principles she also developed a love for nature, horseback riding and the arts," her son said.
During World War II, Mrs. Hellwitz lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for the federal government. After the war she moved back to New York City, where she worked at a machine parts firm. During business phone conversations, she met her future husband, Arthur "Art" Hellwitz, who was a purchasing agent for American Machine and Foundry in Buffalo.
They married on Oct. 11, 1953, in Bronxville.
In Buffalo, Mrs. Hellwitz chose work that reflected her commitment to social justice, her family said. In 1966, Mayor Frank A. Sedita named her to his Citizens Advisory Committee, which gave him input on community development issues.
She began working in the city's Department of Human Resources in 1970. In an interview with the Courier-Express in 1977, Mrs. Hellwitz said she had been finding opportunities and arranging job training for people for several years, and in the previous six months had placed workers at 71 city departments and 70 nonprofit agencies.
In her work, Mrs. Hellwitz developed relationships with both workers and those in the business community, her son said, which was "a testament not only to the success of the program but also to her commitment to those she strived to help."
In the 1977 article, Mrs. Hellwitz was described as "bubbling with ideas for improving downtown."
"What particularly annoys me is that vacant Denton, Cottier and Daniels Building," at 32 Court St., she said, which would soon be demolished. "If this sounds like screaming, I'm screaming. But most of the time I have some sense of helping someone."
She left City Hall in 1980.
Mrs. Hellwitz was committed to several social and political organizations, including the League of Women Voters, where she served as president of the Buffalo chapter, and Housing Opportunities Made Equal, which fights housing discrimination, where she took an early leadership position.
She was also active in the local Democratic Party.
In the 1980s, Mrs. Hellwitz moved to Cottage Street in Allentown and became active with the Allentown Association.
"For many years, well into her 80s," her son Frederic said, she was active with the Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. "Despite being a part-time volunteer, she adhered to the same principles that guided her many years of civic service during her professional career," he said. "She helped those needing assistance as the result of chronic social ailments, other times difficulties resulting from acute tragedy."
Mrs. Hellwitz received several awards from the Red Cross, including citations for her work during the late January Blizzard of 1985 and the subsequent blood supply emergency.
Mrs. Hellwitz enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, jazz and musicals from the 1940s and '50s, as well as ballet and modern dance. She also enjoyed visual arts, which she supported through her membership in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
Arthur Hellwitz died in 1982.
Besides her son Frederic, Mrs. Hellwitz is survived by two other sons, Lawrence and Robert; four granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
A memorial service is planned for the fall.