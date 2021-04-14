Florence K. Hellwitz, 102, dedicated life and work to social justice

Sept. 12, 1918 – March 3, 2021

Florence K. Hellwitz was born in the Bronx, grew up in Brooklyn and worked in Washington, D.C., before moving to Buffalo with her new husband in 1953.

She brought her lifelong dedication to equality and social justice with her.

In the 1970s, as head of the Work for Relief program of the City of Buffalo, she worked with businesses, city agencies and nonprofit organizations to arrange job training and employment for people on government assistance. She was also an administrator of Model Cities, a federal anti-poverty and urban renewal program administered through cities.

"The work she performed for the City of Buffalo reflected her commitment to bettering her community and to helping those less fortunate than her," said one of her three sons, Frederic Hellwitz. "She was a civil servant in the true sense of the term."

Florence K. Hellwitz died in Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ithaca, where she had lived since 2010. She was 102.

She was born Florence Kesselman in the Bronx, the only child of Barney and Sophie Kershenbaum Kesselman, Jewish immigrants from Russia. She grew up in Brooklyn.