Felix 'Phil' DiRe, jazz musician played at White House, with jazz legends

"That's when all the music really started here in Buffalo," Geraldine DiRe said. "When all the musicians and artists saw what they could do, they just went full force ahead ... It was Black and white, and they were all treated equally. It was wonderful what he started."

While at UB, DiRe also began working with a local blues band known as the House Rockers, which included Ernie Corallo, Jim Calire, Joey Giaranno, Sandy Konikoff and Jay Beckenstein – a saxophonist who would later co-found the band Spyro Gyra in 1974 with Jeremy Wahl. The House Rockers performed at Buffalo clubs such as Sunday's, the Belle Starr, Casey's and One-Eyed Cat, and also teamed up with the Jazz Ensemble, where Mr. DiRe demonstrated his original music.

"Phil was always a jazz musician, but he leaned toward blues and rock. He enjoyed it all," his widow said.

In 1975, Mr. DiRe worked out a deal between the city, the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Association for Jazz Performance and the Musician's Union to fund an ongoing series of concerts by the Jazz Ensemble in most of the city's parks, cultural centers and schools. It began at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, became a weekly summer event and eventually evolved into Jazz at the Albright-Knox.