F. Warren Kahn, 87, attorney in Niagara County who worked for towns, school districts

After retiring in 2013, Mr. Kahn's sense of humor was so loved by members of a neighborhood social group that members asked him to be the group’s stand-up comic for their monthly gatherings. He often practiced the jokes before presenting them and assured his family that most of the jokes were clean.

Mr. Kahn was often described by colleagues and clients as a consummate professional with unwavering principles, and even more often as a “sweetheart,” “gentleman,” or “mensch.”

His humor was evident even as he waged a long battle with cancer. Despite pain and other ravages from disease, he remained kind and hilarious, his one-line zingers intact, always joking with family, friends and others caring for him until he was too weak to speak.

Mr. Kahn was an avid golfer and longtime member of Niagara Falls Country Club, where he golfed every Saturday, weather permitting, for more than four decades. He was an enthusiastic sports fan who supported local teams, attended many Super Bowls, and loved watching the New York Yankees on TV.

Born and raised in Niagara Falls, Mr. Kahn received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1955, and graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Law in 1959. He spent 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.