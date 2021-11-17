Evelyn Patterson Merriweather, 98, longtime publisher of Buffalo Criterion

Mrs. Merriweather was so well-liked in the community, her daughter said friends frequently sent meals to her, with their regards. "People would see my brother and say, 'How's your mother, brother Frank?' and if they were in a little restaurant, they would order an extra dinner and send it home to her," Mrs. Gist said.

"Right up until the end, my mother would say, 'The community has been so good to me, it's wonderful how people think of us,' " her daughter said.

Mrs. Merriweather was born in Buffalo, the fifth of six children of Charner and Foddie Patterson.

She attended School 31 and was a graduate of Hutchinson Central High School. After graduating, she worked in the federal National Youth Administration jobs program, then as a bookkeeper for the White House Sausage Co. on William Street. During World War II, she worked for several years at the Curtiss-Wright Co.'s aircraft plant.

On June 23, 1946, Evelyn Patterson and Frank Merriweather Jr. married in a garden ceremony.

Following her husband's death, Mrs. Merriweather assumed the leadership of The Criterion. She and her husband had raised their children in the business and through the years she gradually passed responsibility down to the third generation.