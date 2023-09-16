Eva Blum, who evaded the Nazis in her native Hungary during World War II and then escaped the Communists after they crushed the Hungarian Revolution, died Sept. 9 in The Amberleigh in Amherst, where she had been a resident for the past two years. She was 86.

Born Eva Wallenfels in Budapest, she was just turning 7 when Nazis entered the city in March 1944. Her father and two brothers were drafted and died in a labor camp.

She and another brother stayed with their mother. When Hungarian Nazi Party members ordered everybody out of their apartment house in October, her mother told her brother to take his sister and hide in the building.

When the two youngsters eventually emerged, they found an aunt who placed them in an orphanage, where they stayed until the Russian army liberated Budapest in January 1945. Her mother was freed from a concentration camp by Americans in April, but died shortly after she was reunited with the children.

Mrs. Blum and her brother Miklos stayed in Budapest and attended school, but fled after Soviet tanks and troops brought a brutal end to the uprising in Hungary in November 1956.

Her brother escaped to Austria, then came to Buffalo and worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant while studying engineering at the University at Buffalo. She joined him here three years later after spending the intervening time in West Germany.

Her brother introduced her to a friend from the plant, Julius Blum, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps who had emigrated here from Czechoslovakia. He spoke Hungarian and had become a widower in 1959.

The year after they were married in 1961, her husband, encouraged by his success in previously constructing a home for himself in North Buffalo, started Julius Blum Builders.

With a limited command of English, Mrs. Blum began taking courses at UB, taking notes phonetically, translating them to German with the aid of a dictionary, and then into Hungarian so she could work on her assignments. To complete the process, she translated them back into German and English.

After she completed a degree in computer science in 1971, she assisted in the family business part time while she worked at what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute as a computer programmer.

She left Roswell Park in 1982 to devote full time to managing the family business, which had become Julius Blum & Sons Builders. In charge of marketing, her attention to detail enhanced the work on their custom homes in Amherst, Clarence, Grand Island and Orchard Park.

A longtime Williamsville resident, Mrs. Blum was one of the first women to have a seat on the board of directors of the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association and served on several of its committees. She and her husband were presented with the association's Outstanding Achievement Award in 1987.

Since they retired in the 1990s, their sons David and Jeffrey have operated the business. Her husband died in 2002.

In addition to her sons, survivors include a daughter, Robin Guariglia; her brother, Miklos Wallenfels; and five grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Sept. 11 in Temple Beth Zedek, Amherst.