Eulis M. Cathey Jr., 67, radio host who became a major figure in jazz

Enrolled at Nichols School, he was president of his freshman class and was an outstanding athlete in three sports.

He was a receiver on the football team, which went undefeated during his senior year. He was captain of the basketball team and, playing his final game as guard, scored 30 points. On the track team, where he also was a captain, he was part of the 880-yard relay team that broke the school record in 1971.

“ ‘Three Sport Varsity’ was a big deal back in the day, particularly for a sophomore to do it,” his classmate T. E. Caulfield said. “You don’t see it much these days. Two-sport captaincies were a big deal, too, as it speaks to the respect his teammates had for him.”

He also was a member of the Nichols Glee Club and performed a particularly memorable rendition of “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.”

He enrolled first at Ohio Wesleyan University, then transferred in his junior year to the University of Dayton, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

His first radio experience came in college, hosting jazz shows on the student radio stations at Ohio Wesleyan and UD. He also had a paid job in broadcasting at WDTN-TV in Dayton, writing, producing and scheduling all of the station’s on-air promotions.