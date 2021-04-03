Eugene T. and Alice C. Banaszak, childhood sweethearts married 64 years

They became "a serious couple," he said, in their late teens.

Just 10 days before their planned wedding, their son said, Mr. Banaszak's father died unexpectedly in his 40s. Although grieving, they went ahead with the wedding on Oct. 27, 1956.

Mr. Banaszak worked for about a year at Niagara Machine and Tool as a machine operator, then in 1956 was hired by Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he worked until the plant in Cheektowaga closed in 1987. Most of that time, he was a machine set-up man and operator in the Large Motor division.

He was also active as a shop steward for Local 1581 of the IUE for many years at Westinghouse. In 1989, he was hired as a machine operator by Curtis Screw Co., where he was active in Local 55 of the UAW. He retired in 2001.

"Their first years married were very happy and carefree for the times," their son said.

Mrs. Banaszak worked for the Bell Telephone Co. as an operator from 1956 until they adopted their two sons from Our Lady of Victory Infant Home in Lackawanna.

While raising their sons, Mrs. Banaszak was active in the PTA, church organizations and "as a daytime surrogate mother to many of our neighborhood friends," her son said.