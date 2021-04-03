Eugene T. and Alice C. Banaszak, childhood sweethearts married 64 years

Eugene T. Banaszak: Sept. 22, 1937 – March 8, 2021
Alice C. Banaszak: April 27, 1937 – March 5, 2021
Living next door to each other at 163 and 161 Rother Ave. in Broadway-Fillmore, Eugene T. Banaszak and Alice C. Schultz first met as toddlers.
But their earliest memories of each other were more impish than affectionate. Their son, Eugene J. "Geno" Banaszak, recalled two often-told family stories.
The first involved "my father and his older brother Bob coaxing my mother sweetly into their backyard with the promise of treats, only to have the two rascals tie my mother to a tree in the yard so they could take her comic books to read themselves." In the second, after spotting Alice and her friends walking up the street in their "summer finery," the brothers filled two garden pump sprayers with cold water and showered the girls from an attic window.
"From all indications, they had a friendly, playful, teasing and almost flirtatious youth from the time they were children and as they grew older, this relationship only deepened," their son said.
Alice C. Schultz Banaszak died March 5 in Mercy Hospital, where she had been admitted a week earlier for treatment of several long-term medical problems. Eugene T. Banaszak died March 8 in Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga after being weakened by dementia and several falls. The Lackawanna residents were 83.
"The month at the end of their lives was the longest time my parents had ever spent without any contact between them," their son said.
Mr. Banaszak was born on Sept. 22, 1937, the middle child of five of Jerome C. Banaszak Sr. and Stella V. Spzara Banaszak.
He graduated from St. Adalbert's School and the machinists' training program at Emerson Vocational High School in 1955.
He worked through high school, at Greater Buffalo Press, the Buffalo Club and delivering the Courier-Express.
"This work ethic would follow him throughout his life," his son said.
Mrs. Banaszak was born on April 27, 1937, the only child of Joseph G. and Irene M. Goslinski Schultz.
She also graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and then from the business division of Villa Maria Academy in 1954.
Both families' church, St. Adalbert’s Basilica, was close to their homes, so "they also saw each other in church, in social organizations like the CYO, and in the various fetes and events around the neighborhood. They went to the same youth dances, bowled at the same parish bowling alleys and went to the same neighborhood movie palaces," Geno Banaszak said. "By the time they were in their late teens, it was pretty clear to anyone concerned that Alice and Gene were going to be an item."
They became "a serious couple," he said, in their late teens.
Just 10 days before their planned wedding, their son said, Mr. Banaszak's father died unexpectedly in his 40s. Although grieving, they went ahead with the wedding on Oct. 27, 1956.
Mr. Banaszak worked for about a year at Niagara Machine and Tool as a machine operator, then in 1956 was hired by Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he worked until the plant in Cheektowaga closed in 1987. Most of that time, he was a machine set-up man and operator in the Large Motor division.
He was also active as a shop steward for Local 1581 of the IUE for many years at Westinghouse. In 1989, he was hired as a machine operator by Curtis Screw Co., where he was active in Local 55 of the UAW. He retired in 2001.
"Their first years married were very happy and carefree for the times," their son said.
Mrs. Banaszak worked for the Bell Telephone Co. as an operator from 1956 until they adopted their two sons from Our Lady of Victory Infant Home in Lackawanna.
While raising their sons, Mrs. Banaszak was active in the PTA, church organizations and "as a daytime surrogate mother to many of our neighborhood friends," her son said.
In the 1970s, she worked as a cashier and pharmacy clerk for Dick’s Drug Store on Broadway. In the late 1970s, she began work with the State Department of Education, first as an account clerk in the bursar's office at the University at Buffalo, where she took evening courses in business writing and math, data processing and computers. She was a calculations clerk/manager with the Office of Vocational and Educational Services for Individuals with Disabilities when she retired in 1999.
Between 2002 and 2019, Mrs. Banaszak had many hospitalizations and stays in rehab, "and up until the last one, my father was there for her throughout each ordeal," their son said. "He visited, he stayed with her, he spoiled her with food and treats and light banter to keep her spirits up."
Mrs. Banaszak survived colorectal cancer that was diagnosed in 2006.
Mrs. Banaszak was a devout Catholic who enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Mr. Banaszak was an avid home renovator who "was extremely proud that he rarely had to hire a contractor," their son said.
"They were both intelligent in unique and different ways," Geno Banaszak said. "They were loving and kind, but they were always frank and direct with each other. They had many things in common, but their tastes were vastly different in many respects as well. They were both quite unique in temperament, but they worked at their marriage and acted as a well-oiled team whenever a crisis arose."
The Banaszaks supported organizations dedicated to wildlife, pet rescue and conservation.
Besides Eugene J. Banaszak, the Banaszaks are survived by a second son, Gregory J. Banaszak; Mr. Banaszak's sister, Lucille Kierjewski; several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.