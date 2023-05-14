Feb. 2, 1936 – May 9, 2023

Eugene M. Branch, a retired steamfitter and a proprietor of the Jolly Jug tavern in Amherst for more than 55 years, died May 9 in Elderwood at Williamsville after a short illness. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, Eugene Martin Branch was a 1954 graduate of Kenmore High School. He spent a few years in Houston in the 1960s, managing a parking garage owned by his uncle.

When he returned to Buffalo, he joined in 1966 with his mother, Dolores "Dee" Eaton, and her husband, Wendell "Wimp" Eaton, in opening the Jolly Jug at 797 Niagara Falls Blvd. He remained active in the tavern until three months ago. It now is operated by his daughter, Christine "Christi" Swain.

A member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22, formerly Local 395, Mr. Branch assisted in building the Viper roller coaster at Six Flags Darien Lake. He retired in the mid-1990s.

He was honorary president of the Brother Groundhoggers Club, having been born on Groundhog Day. His family said he enjoyed driving ugly trucks and collecting valuable items from curbside trash.

Mr. Branch was married April 6, 1967, to the former Maureen "Mickie" McMahon, whom he met when she was a waitress at Your Host restaurant at Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road. A retired secretary at the University at Buffalo dental clinic, she also assisted in the tavern. She died in 2019.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine Swain and Michele Gardner; three sons, Shaun McHugh, Matt McHugh and Thomas McHugh; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda.