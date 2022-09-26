Eugene Finton, 91, pharmacist, founded medical supply company

June 11, 1931 – Sept. 2, 2022

Eugene Finton, of Amherst and Delray Beach, Fla., a neighborhood pharmacist who became a retailer of medical supplies, died Sept. 2 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after a short illness. He was 91.

Born in Ostrava in northeast Czechoslovakia, son of a manufacturer of sports and work clothing, he and his family escaped separately after the Germans invaded in March 1939 and were able to reunite in Poland.

Their stay in Poland, however, was short-lived. After the Nazis attacked in September 1939, he and his family began a harrowing journey that took them to Ukraine, Moscow, across Siberia and by tramp steamer to Japan and Honolulu before they finally arrived on the American mainland and came to Buffalo to join relatives.

“For 31 months we ran, we moved, we suffered hunger, fright, anxiety and terror, but we were fortunate or lucky enough to have always been one step ahead of disaster!” he wrote in an account of their flight. “My father was astute, or maybe just very lucky, and made decisions that saved us time and time again.”

Mr. Finton attended Fosdick Masten High School and graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy in 1952. He served in the Army National Guard and attained the rank of staff sergeant.

He owned and operated Wil-More Drugs, an independent pharmacy on Buffalo's East Side, before purchasing Benson's Drug Store on Kenmore Avenue in 1965. As the pharmacy business became dominated by national chains, he turned Benson's focus to medical equipment and it became Benson's Surgical Supply Co. He retired in 2006.

A longtime member of the Buffalo Launch Club and the former Westwood Country Club, he was a competitive tennis, handball, squash, racquetball and basketball player for many years. He also enjoyed boating, swimming, golf, cooking and traveling.

He was an avid backgammon player and duplicate bridge player, earning 2,241 master points and achieving Ruby Life Master status.

He was a longtime member of Temple B'Nai Shalom, now Temple Beth Tzedek.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Jo Kaplan Nasoff-Finton, retired deputy director of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency; a daughter, Cheryl DiVita; two step-daughters, Avamir Nasoff and Sivan Nasoff; two sons, Stewart and Joel; a sister, Karla Wiseman; and six grandchildren. His first marriage to the late Rolene Neifach ended in divorce.

Services were held Sept. 4 in Temple Beth Tzedek, Amherst.