Eugene F. 'Whitey' Heidenburg, 95, World War II vet, college administrator, bowling proprietor

In 1970, Mr. Heidenburg left his college post to take over his family’s business – Ideal Bowling Lanes, now Kerns Avenue Bowling Center in Buffalo’s Schiller Park neighborhood. He sold the business and retired in the late 1980s.

He nevertheless remained active in the bowling community as executive secretary of the Bowling Proprietors Association of Western New York, a post he held until his death, and was the driving force behind the BPA All-Star League. He was elected to the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2000 for meritorious service.

An avid bowler and golfer until his death, he was a member of Wanakah Country Club for 47 years and shot three holes in one. Always a runner-up in member tournaments at Wanakah, he won the Hooper Invitational at Springville Country Club in 1992 with his friend Howard Braymiller.

His name was added to the Wall of Fame at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park in 1996.

His first wife, the former Lois Kuhn, died. He was remarried in 1990 to the former Karen Niewiemski, secretary-treasurer for the Mount Calvary Cemetery Group.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Gretchen Heidenburg and Nancy Matyjasik; a grandson and a great-granddaughter.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

