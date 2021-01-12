Eugene F. 'Whitey' Heidenburg, 95, World War II vet, college administrator, bowling proprietor

Oct. 3, 1925 – Dec. 18, 2020
Eugene F. “Whitey” Heidenburg, of Depew, a World War II veteran, college administrator and bowling proprietor, died Dec. 18 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a short illness. He was 95.
Born in Buffalo, he attended Bennett High School, where he was head cheerleader at sports events and arranged for the inclusion of girls on what was then an all-male squad.
He enlisted in the Army after graduating in 1943, but was rejected from paratroopers school because he didn’t weigh enough and was turned down for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point because he was too short. Instead, he went to officers candidate school at Fort Benning, Ga., then served with the infantry in Europe, attaining the rank of corporal.
He attended the University of Buffalo on the GI Bill, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1949 and a master’s degree in education in 1951.
After college, he joined the National Guard, serving with the 106th Field Artillery Unit and attaining the rank of lieutenant.
He began his career in administration at UB as director of alumni relations and associate director of development.
He went on to become vice president of Marygrove College in Detroit and then returned to Buffalo as vice president of Rosary Hill College, now Daemen College.
In 1970, Mr. Heidenburg left his college post to take over his family’s business – Ideal Bowling Lanes, now Kerns Avenue Bowling Center in Buffalo’s Schiller Park neighborhood. He sold the business and retired in the late 1980s.
He nevertheless remained active in the bowling community as executive secretary of the Bowling Proprietors Association of Western New York, a post he held until his death, and was the driving force behind the BPA All-Star League. He was elected to the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2000 for meritorious service.
An avid bowler and golfer until his death, he was a member of Wanakah Country Club for 47 years and shot three holes in one. Always a runner-up in member tournaments at Wanakah, he won the Hooper Invitational at Springville Country Club in 1992 with his friend Howard Braymiller.
His name was added to the Wall of Fame at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park in 1996.
His first wife, the former Lois Kuhn, died. He was remarried in 1990 to the former Karen Niewiemski, secretary-treasurer for the Mount Calvary Cemetery Group.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Gretchen Heidenburg and Nancy Matyjasik; a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.