Ethel DiPaolo, 88, a founding owner of Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant

“It just so happened, we fell in love with it,” Mrs. DiPaolo told The Buffalo News at a party for all of the restaurant's former and current workers in 2015. “I’m very grateful to Blasdell.”

The family first lived in a trailer on Van Wyck Street in Lackawanna while the children were young.

They opened their first pizza shop in 1961, but the business was destroyed when the laundromat next door caught fire. With no income, Ilio DiPaolo went to wrestle in Japan. He used the money he earned there as a down payment for a new pizzeria on South Park Avenue in Blasdell, the site of the current restaurant.

Although the restaurant carries her husband's name, Mrs. DiPaolo worked in it from the beginning, handling the bookkeeping. She was no stranger to the kitchen, either, and the restaurant still uses her recipes for macaroni salad and coleslaw.

"She still did the books and signed every check until a couple years ago," Dennis DiPaolo said.

Mrs. DiPaolo was affiliated with the Rotary Club of Blasdell, Compassionate Friends and Artemis Adelphi, an Italian group of friends.

Trocaire College named Mrs. DiPaolo woman of the year in 2000, and she was honored by the Italian American Leadership Council and Hilbert College.