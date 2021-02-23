Erno Rossi, 84, teacher who wrote celebrated book on Blizzard of 1977

Mr. Rossi went on to publish “Full Moon,” a 1979 collection of tales about the effects of the moon on people, and “Crystal Beach – The Good Old Days,” a history of the amusement park and lakeside resort, in 2006.

In 1976, he was co-author of a popular Canadian history textbook, “Many Cultures – Many Heritages,” which is still used today.

He produced DVD documentaries on the Blizzard of ‘77 and Crystal Beach. Another DVD, “Call Them and They Will Come,” is a documentary of a moose hunt in the North Woods.

“He loved taking people on survival trips,” his daughter Cynthia said. “He liked to identify plants and animals and go fishing.”

As a freelance writer, he published numerous articles on the outdoors and survival. He also traveled around the world.

After the Canadian government declared more than 1,000 lighthouses and navigation beacons as surplus, he rallied an effort to save the ones in Port Colborne.

He was a founder and first chairman of the Friends of the Port Colborne Lighthouses. The group got the lighthouses included in the city’s Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival beginning in 2013 and opened the lighthouses for tours.