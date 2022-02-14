Eric R. DuVall, 39, assistant city editor at The Buffalo News

Dec. 8, 1982 – Feb. 12, 2022
Eric R. DuVall had a passion for his friends and family, his city and his sports teams.
But he was, first and foremost, a newsman.
"From a fairly early age, he liked to write," said his mother, Lori DuVall-Jackson, adding that he attended summer writing camps at Canisius College as a youth.
He worked several jobs as a reporter and editor, and last July, landed a position as an assistant city editor at The Buffalo News.
"I believed he would be delighting Buffalo readers and enlivening our newsroom for many, many years to come," said Mike Connelly, editor and vice president of The News.
Mr. DuVall died unexpectedly Saturday in his Buffalo home. He was 39.
A native of Amherst, he was a 2000 graduate of Sweet Home High School and a member of the Canisius College Class of 2004, where he was editor of the Griffin, the college newspaper.
He was an intern in The News Washington Bureau in 2003, working with News bureau reporter Jerry Zremski. His mother said he was thrilled when he was able to attend President George W. Bush's State of the Union address that year. Zremski, now The News Washington Bureau chief, said it was a joy to work with Mr. DuVall as an intern and later, as Zremski's editor.
"I was so pleased and proud to see him make his way to become one of my editors," Zremski said.
Mr. DuVall spent time working in local newspapers before joining The News. He was a reporter and editor for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, and became managing editor for the Tonawanda News when he was 26. He was proud of the paper's work in exposing pollution caused by Tonawanda Coke, and for its award-winning coverage of the crash of Flight 3407. Stories in the Lockport paper about the bankruptcy of the community's largest employer, Delphi, also won awards for breaking news and business reporting.
After the Tonawanda News closed in 2014, Mr. DuVall was the news director for WLVL 1340 AM. He also had an 18-month stint as the lead writer for UPI’s coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
Mr. DuVall did what it took to ply his craft at smaller papers, sometimes moonlighting at a pizzeria and as a bartender to supplement his income.
News Vice President Brian J. Connolly hired Mr. Duvall in 2017 to start the Twin Cities Sun, where he was editor and helped start three other Sun newspapers. He was a great mentor for younger journalists, Connolly said.
" He was the oldest young person you ever met," Connolly said. "He was a total curmudgeon, but that was just his cover story."
Mr. DuVall was a writer for Amplified Buffalo before joining The News as an assistant city editor last July. He had also served on the executive committee of Taste of Buffalo.
"I was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., a city with a blue collar ethos that I proudly carry with me," Mr. DuVall said on his resume.
“He quickly jumped in and became an integral part of our newsroom, just last week coordinating a major breaking news event, interviewing interns and reporter candidates and stepping up in so many ways," said Deputy Managing Editor Denise Jewell Gee.
As word of his death spread on social media, Mr. DuVall's many friends and onetime colleagues shared their grief and their memories. Many brought up his sense of humor, which was heavy on sarcasm and self-deprecation, and which made him an ideal fit to write and edit the weekly Off Main Street column in The News.
He was passionate about his favorite sports teams, especially the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed watching Buffalo Bills games with his father, Gary DuVall, who died in 2015.
In 2021, he traveled to Nashville and New Orleans to watch the Bills play, both times writing articles for The News about the fan experience there.
"One could forgive unsuspecting Nashville residents for wondering what their downtown has turned into over the past few days," he wrote. "While Nashville is a town that's no stranger to parties – the number and variety of open-roof vehicles hauling dancing people around makes one wonder whether that's how people here get to work – there are those who didn't see this Buffalo train coming down the tracks."
He also was a huge fan of the Tragically Hip, the Barenaked Ladies and the Lowest of the Low, Canadian bands whose concerts he frequently attended.
He also played on a softball team with friends and patrons of Q on Allen Street.
He and his roommate, Robyn Ventura, "co-parented" their dog, Omlette.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Scott.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst.