Eric R. DuVall, 39, assistant city editor at The Buffalo News

Mr. DuVall was a writer for Amplified Buffalo before joining The News as an assistant city editor last July. He had also served on the executive committee of Taste of Buffalo.

"I was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., a city with a blue collar ethos that I proudly carry with me," Mr. DuVall said on his resume.

“He quickly jumped in and became an integral part of our newsroom, just last week coordinating a major breaking news event, interviewing interns and reporter candidates and stepping up in so many ways," said Deputy Managing Editor Denise Jewell Gee.

As word of his death spread on social media, Mr. DuVall's many friends and onetime colleagues shared their grief and their memories. Many brought up his sense of humor, which was heavy on sarcasm and self-deprecation, and which made him an ideal fit to write and edit the weekly Off Main Street column in The News.

He was passionate about his favorite sports teams, especially the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed watching Buffalo Bills games with his father, Gary DuVall, who died in 2015.

In 2021, he traveled to Nashville and New Orleans to watch the Bills play, both times writing articles for The News about the fan experience there.