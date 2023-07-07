Sept. 19, 1966 - June 25, 2023

Eric Marchon Reed Sr. was a talented musician and church choir director who composed his own gospel songs and performed with his family and others.

Mr. Reed died on June 25 while on his way to church in his adopted home city of Charlotte, N.C. He was 56.

Born in Buffalo, he began singing along with his siblings Andrea and Jonathan nearly as soon as he could talk. He was 7 years old when he began taking piano lessons. Mr. Reed also played the drums and trumpet and taught himself how to play the bass guitar upside down because he was left-handed.

Mr. Reed was a 1984 graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts where he studied music. He attended SUNY Buffalo State College where he intended to pursue a degree in sports management, but left early to pursue a career in music.

Over time, he became an accomplished composer, songwriter and producer. He also played and produced music for a range of gospel singers, including Yolanda Adams, Martha Munizzi and Daryl Coley, as well as for R&B artists R. Kelly and Faith Evans.

Mr. Reed was a member of the Reed Singers founded by his father, Henry. He also was part of a gospel recording group called Charisma that was managed by the late WUFO Radio program director, Jeff Grant. Mr. Reed also founded a choir named Greater Works Ministry that he started with 50 singers that grew into more than 100 voices.

He served as minister of music at several Buffalo area churches, including Holy Temple COGIC, Friendship Baptist Church, Mount Ararat Temple of Prayer and Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Amherst.

In 1999, Mr. Reed moved to Charlotte where he became minister of music at Providence Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church. He became the organist and assistant minister of music at the Park Church, where he also became a minister in training and preached his first sermon. Mr. Reed became a licensed minister in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of three years, the former DeVonna Thompson; his parents, Henry V. and Barbara; two daughters, Lindsay Toney and Taylor Hinton; a son, Eric M. Jr.; four brothers, Jeff, Stanley, Henry and Jonathan; three sisters, Renita, Andrea and April; and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony in Mr. Reed's honor will be held at noon Saturday in Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave.