Emil Filkorn, 93, displaced by WW II, he founded Pyramid Tile

After the war, Mr. Filkorn reunited with his family in Germany, where he met Sigrid Hansjakob. They married on Feb. 23, 1957.

The couple emigrated to Canada, landing in Halifax, then moving to Winnipeg, Regina and Calgary before immigrating to California.

Around 1960, they arrived in Western New York, where Mr. Filkorn's brother Jacob was working as a house painter.

In 1971, Mr. Filkorn opened Pyramid Tile, a family business employing "a small team of tile artisans," his son said.

Through the years, the company worked on many construction and renovation projects, from restaurants and car dealerships to churches, including St. Philip the Apostle parish in Cheektowaga.

Mr. Filkorn and his company worked to "install the floors thousands of Western New Yorkers tread on daily," his son said.

Mr. Filkorn semi-retired when his son Herbert took over the business, but continued to go to work until about 10 years ago, Emil Filkorn said.

"When he was on the job, he was just in his prime," his son said. "Things had to be done a certain way, so we learned a lot from him."