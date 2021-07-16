Emil Filkorn, 93, displaced by WW II, he founded Pyramid Tile

Nov. 17, 1927 – July 7, 2021
Emil Filkorn's ancestors had lived in their town in Czechoslovakia for many generations.
Then World War II swept the continent.
After traveling across Europe and Canada and settling some 60 years ago in Western New York, Mr. Filkorn died in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
The Hamburg resident and founder of Pyramid Tile in Hamburg was 93.
Mr. Filkorn was born in the town now called Vysehradne, Slovakia, the first of four sons of Josef and Regina Richter Filkorn. He attended local schools and trained as a mason.
In June 1945, when Mr. Filkorn was 18, his family was expelled from Czechoslovakia and he was forced into a labor camp.
For 15 months, he endured turmoil, heartache and anxiety about his family and the future, his son Emil said.
His children and grandchildren never learned much about his time in the camp, because if they asked about it, "he would kind of break down crying," his son said.
When his own son turned 18 a few years ago, the younger Emil Filkorn said, he realized how vulnerable his father had been.
"I was imagining my son at that age being ripped away from home and spending 15 months in that camp without even knowing where his family was," he said.
After the war, Mr. Filkorn reunited with his family in Germany, where he met Sigrid Hansjakob. They married on Feb. 23, 1957.
The couple emigrated to Canada, landing in Halifax, then moving to Winnipeg, Regina and Calgary before immigrating to California.
Around 1960, they arrived in Western New York, where Mr. Filkorn's brother Jacob was working as a house painter.
In 1971, Mr. Filkorn opened Pyramid Tile, a family business employing "a small team of tile artisans," his son said.
Through the years, the company worked on many construction and renovation projects, from restaurants and car dealerships to churches, including St. Philip the Apostle parish in Cheektowaga.
Mr. Filkorn and his company worked to "install the floors thousands of Western New Yorkers tread on daily," his son said.
Mr. Filkorn semi-retired when his son Herbert took over the business, but continued to go to work until about 10 years ago, Emil Filkorn said.
"When he was on the job, he was just in his prime," his son said. "Things had to be done a certain way, so we learned a lot from him."
His family is thankful that Mr. Filkorn "forged a new life in America, enabling his descendants the opportunities at success uniquely available to those fortunate by birth or through immigration to live, prosper and pursue happiness in the United States," his son said.
Mr. Filkorn distinguished himself by his hard work, humility and dedication to family, his son said.
"He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible," his son said.
"The kids and the grandkids would always light him up, and I don't want to say he would spoil them, but he would enjoy just watching them play," Emil Filkorn said.
Besides his son Emil, Mr. Filkorn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sigrid ; two other sons, Herbert and Walter; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church in Hamburg.