Elmer A. Granchelli, 93, major commercial developer in Lockport

Mr. Granchelli, a Lockport native, graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1947. He was offered a football scholarship to the University of Buffalo, Price said.

But it wasn't a full scholarship, and Mr. Granchelli and his family couldn't make the dollars add up, so Mr. Granchelli didn't go to college. Instead, he took factory jobs in Lockport, first at Simonds Saw & Steel Co., later at Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors.

Deciding he would rather work for himself, Mr. Granchelli started a small plumbing, wiring and mechanical services company before he turned his attention to commercial real estate.

"He believed in hard work, long hours and taking the element of risk to make it happen," a statement from his family said. "Luck, to him, is when opportunity and hard work come together. He humbly said that he began with more ambition than money, more nerve than knowledge, and more hope than prospects. He put all he had into his work and family to build in the city he loved."

"He was the most gentle man and leader and mentor," said Alaimo, a 35-year employee who said she will continue to operate his businesses under the guidance of Mr. Granchelli's widow and children.