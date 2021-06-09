Elmer A. Granchelli, 93, major commercial developer in Lockport

June 5, 1928 - June 5, 2021
Elmer A. Granchelli, a powerhouse developer who owned much of downtown Lockport, died Saturday in his Lockport home on his 93rd birthday.
He had been under care for the past couple of years, according to his daughter, Lisa M. Price.
Mr. Granchelli's companies either built or bought many buildings along Main and Walnut streets in Lockport, including the F&M Building, Lockview Plaza, Niagara Frontier Mall and Heritage Square. He also owned Lockport's historic Palace Theatre for about 25 years, until it could be sold in 2003 to a not-for-profit organization.
The Palace was one of the few properties Mr. Granchelli ever sold, said Kelli Alaimo, his vice president of leasing and operations. He preferred to buy and hold his real estate.
Mr. Granchelli started out in commercial development in 1958, when he built three gas stations in Lockport and Wrights Corners.
Within five years, Lockport city officials turned to him as the main developer of the made-over downtown district Lockport received under the federal Urban Renewal program.
In all, Mr. Granchelli's companies – E.A. Granchelli Developing, Centennial Development and Velco Inc. – completed nine urban renewal projects in the city of Lockport and purchased or renovated more than 40 other parcels in the city and town of Lockport and in Newfane.
Mr. Granchelli, a Lockport native, graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1947. He was offered a football scholarship to the University of Buffalo, Price said.
But it wasn't a full scholarship, and Mr. Granchelli and his family couldn't make the dollars add up, so Mr. Granchelli didn't go to college. Instead, he took factory jobs in Lockport, first at Simonds Saw & Steel Co., later at Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors.
Deciding he would rather work for himself, Mr. Granchelli started a small plumbing, wiring and mechanical services company before he turned his attention to commercial real estate.
"He believed in hard work, long hours and taking the element of risk to make it happen," a statement from his family said. "Luck, to him, is when opportunity and hard work come together. He humbly said that he began with more ambition than money, more nerve than knowledge, and more hope than prospects. He put all he had into his work and family to build in the city he loved."
"He was the most gentle man and leader and mentor," said Alaimo, a 35-year employee who said she will continue to operate his businesses under the guidance of Mr. Granchelli's widow and children.
"He was a kind, wonderful man and he will be missed, but we're going to carry on his legacy and make it even more extraordinary in his honor. We're going to make him proud, that's for sure," Alaimo said.
There was sometimes controversy, such as Mr. Granchelli's more than 20-year dispute with the city over a large vacant site on Main Street, called the South Block. In 1997, a court ordered Granchelli to surrender that land to the city, which eventually turned it over to another developer.
Mr. Granchelli's favorite pastimes were tennis and skiing; he owned a chalet at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.
"He was a phenomenal athlete," Price said. "That was his joy. He would ski all day, get in the car, drive to Lockport and play tennis for two hours."
Dr. Peter Mascari was his favorite tennis buddy.
The Granchellis were involved in many local charities. They founded the SUNY football program's Dominick Grossi Award, and Mr. Granchelli was a longtime member of the Lyman A. Spalding Society for outstanding contributions to Eastern Niagara United Way.
He also donated parcels of land to Niagara Hospice and the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Lockport.
He received the Ken Ford Award from the Alcoholism Council in Niagara County for his continuous support of that cause, and was inducted into the Lockport Historic Walk of Fame in 2000.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, the former Vel A. Patrick; his son James J. and daughters Lisa M. Price and Reneé A.; his brother Dick; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday in All Saints Catholic Church, 76 Church St., Lockport.