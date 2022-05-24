Elizabeth M. "Betsy" Giles, 58, Peace Corps volunteer, advocate for public transit

March 4, 1964 – April 29, 2022

Not long after Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Giles returned to Buffalo as a single mother, she looked for ways to save money.

“I sold my car over a decade ago and pledged to get around by alternative modes of transportation,” she wrote in the Another Voice column in The Buffalo News in 2019. “I have managed to walk, bike and take Metro Rail and Metro Bus for most of my routine needs.

“Adopting this lifestyle has entailed changes in how I organize my time, but surprisingly, I have found that it’s not all hardship and sacrifice. The time I would have wasted behind the wheel every day is now spent reading or working on my smartphone on the bus; it may take a little longer to get where I’m going, but by the time I arrive, I’m way ahead on my to-do list. My only complaint about transit is that there isn’t more of it.”

A member of the executive board of the Citizens for Regional Transit since 2013, she died April 29 in her North Buffalo home after a struggle with cancer. She was 58.

Born in Messena, the older of two girls, she came to Buffalo as a toddler when her father, an artist and art teacher, got a position in the Kenmore-Tonawanda schools.

She played piano as a girl and wrote music for a school play at School 86. At City Honors School, where she graduated in 1982, she was on the staff of school newspaper. She went on to the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2 1/2 years, thanks to the college courses she had taken while in high school.

Ms. Giles lived and worked in Boston, Mass., for a couple years, then returned to Buffalo and found a job with Travelers Insurance Co. With money she saved, she bought her first rental property.

She then served in the Peace Corps, teaching English to high school students in post-communist Poland. When she finished that assignment, she enrolled at the University at Buffalo, where she earned a master’s degree in teaching English for speakers of other languages and worked at UB’s Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions.

She returned to Poland with the Peace Corps in 1995, this time to teach writing at the Teachers College for Foreign Languages in Cieszyn, where she also got a grant to buy computers for the school.

She was married in Poland and lived in Krakow, where she had no car and came to admire the public transit system.

Returning to Buffalo after divorce, Ms. Giles became a stay-at-home mom and looked after her rental properties.

“She was able to support herself on rents and live frugally,” her sister, Susan M. Postal, said. “I think she chose not to work so she would be there when her girls came home from school.”

Her mother, Mary A. Giles, noted that she would walk to shop in grocery stores on Hertel Avenue with a backpack and a wagon. Her passion for public transportation led her to attend a meeting of an advocacy group, Citizens for Regional Transit.

“She was real enthusiastic, and she was a real advocate for public transit from the day she walked in,” said CRT president Doug Funke.

She developed the CRT brochure, which makes the group’s case for light rail extension to the airport, and helped get a fellowship to do studies for the route. She also served on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

On her memorial page, Funke noted that Ms. Giles was an especially persuasive writer: “She has written white papers, letters to officials and op-eds ... arguing for better transit from every single angle, including economic, environmental, urban planning and social justice.”

A bench will be installed in her memory at the Amherst Street Station, the Metro Rail stop closest to her home.

Survivors include two daughters, Julia G. Ziala and Maria B. Ziala; her parents, William H. and Mary A. Giles; and her sister, Susan M. Postal.

A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.