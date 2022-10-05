Elizabeth "Lisa" Muehlbauer, 83, News Lifestyles reporter who prepared thousands of notices for local brides

Aug. 15, 1939 – Aug. 30, 2022

For many years when brides wanted to have their engagements and wedding announcements appear in The Buffalo News, they called Lisa Muehlbauer.

"Lisa was a gem," her longtime colleague, retired News reporter and columnist Karen Brady, recalled, "a warm presence in the newsroom and a stickler for detail who treated every bride, no matter what her social status, with the utmost care and respect."

Ms. Muehlbauer, who prepared thousands of nuptial notices as part of her duties in the former Lifestyles Department, died Aug. 30 in her home in Elma after a short period of declining health. She was 83.

Born Elizabeth Stock in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, she was a 1957 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, where the yearbook characterized her as "a musical miss with an old-fashioned sweetness."

She played in the Violin Ensemble and the School Orchestra and starred as Alice in "Alice in Wonderland," the annual Sodality Variety Show. She also sang in the chorus and, outside of school, played the accordion.

She began working at The News in August 1957 as a copy aide and was promoted to dictation clerk in September 1958, typing stories phoned in from reporters out on assignment.

She became a full-time reporter in June 1969 in what was then the Women's Department.

In addition to wedding announcements, she reported on women's organizations, wrote a feature for the annual Buffalo Home Show section and compiled Lifelines, a weekly digest of women's health news.

"She loved working for The News," her nephew Brian O'Mara said. He noted that she kept extensive files of newspaper clippings that included every article she had written.

After she retired in 2005, she did volunteer work and in recent years was active with Hospice Buffalo. She also was an animal lover and provided assistance for homebound friends.

Her marriage to George Muehlbauer, who owned a tax and financial advisory firm, ended in divorce.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Her sister, Mary O'Mara, a licensed practical nurse who died in 2017, also worked for The News as a copy aide and artist for several years in the 1960s.

A graveside service was held Sept. 6 in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Cheektowaga.